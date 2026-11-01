The Cyber Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has held a North Korean hacking operation it refers to as “TraderTraitor” responsible for what is believed to be the biggest-ever digital heist. The US law enforcement agency’s official statement came after the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, reassured that it had covered over 90% of the $6.3 billion in assets stolen in a hack earlier this week.

The FBI’s response appeared to confirm earlier suspicions from analysts, including US blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs, that a Northad Korea-affiliated group was behind the hack.

Over the years, the United States has repeatedly accused North Korea of numerous malicious cyber activities for financial gain. Pyongyang has dismissed these claims of using state-sponsored cyber units for espionage, revenue, and financial theft. In March, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry even released a statement asserting that America was propagating “absurd slander” to tarnish its image, as it again denied allegations that it was behind global cybercrimes.

FBI blames ‘TraderTraitor’ for Binance crypto theft

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is releasing information advising the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion USD in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance, on or about October 29, 2026. The FBI refers to this specific North Korean malicious cyber activity as ‘TraderTraitor,'” the FBI stated on its official website on October 31 (US time).

“The FBI, together with partners at the USSS and IRS-CI, has observed TraderTraitor actors converting stolen assets primarily into Ethereum (ETH). It is expected these assets will then be further laundered by converting them using DeFi and instant swap services as they prepare them for further laundering stages.”

In a positive development, Binance also confirmed that it would resume withdrawals in phases. The first one is scheduled to begin between 0600 and 0900 GMT on Sunday, and will include bitcoin, Ether, BNB, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and other tokens, as the crypto exchange affirmed that it had recovered 95% of the token stolen from its platform. The company added in a late Saturday update that the remaining 5% consists of assets that are less liquid and may take longer to source.

All we know about the ‘TraderTraitor’ group

Branded an elite hacking unit, TraderTraitor is believed to share ties with the larger Lazarus Group. The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, a group of 11 nations including the US that documents North Korea’s sanctions violations, recognises ‘TraderTraitor’ as a code name used by the FBI alluding to a state-sponsored cybercrime unit that originated under Pyongyang’s spy agency tasked with stealing cryptocurrency, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The FBI blamed the same unit for their then-record-breaking $1.5 billion crypto heist from crypto exchange ByBit last year.

After the incident, the federal agency said TraderTraitor had quickly moved to launder and disperse the stolen assets and converted them to Bitcoin and other digital assets, ultimately aiming to turn them into hard currency.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) views the Lazarus Group as a “government-sponsored hacking team,” noting that it was infamously known by that name to the private sector.

Back in 2019, the US Department of the Treasury also stated that Lazarus “targets institutions such as government, military, financial, manufacturing, publishing, media, entertainment, and international shipping companies, as well as critical infrastructure, using tactics such as cyber espionage, data theft, monetary heists, and destructive malware operations.”

The years-old press release, in which US authorities announced sanctions on North Korean state-sponsored malicious cyber groups, suggested that the hacker unit was created by the North Korean government as early as 2007. According to the US administration’s revelations at the time, the cyber group comes under the 110th Research Center, 3rd Bureau of the RGB, which is also known as the 3rd Technical Surveillance Bureau and is responsible for North Korea’s cyber operations.

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The Lazarus Group notoriously gained mainstream prominence due to its association with the 2014 Sony Pictures hack. The attack was deemed a retaliatory response to the release of the satirical Hollywood comedy The Interview. Starring Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Randall Park, the Sony Pictures production depicted the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

US authorities even blamed Lazarus-linked hackers for stealing about $620 million from the Ronin blockchain network in 2022.

That same year, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), aka America’s Cyber Defence Agency, issued a cybersecurity advisory titled “TraderTraitor: North Korean State-Sponsored APT Targets Blockchain Companies.”

Back then, the US government outlined the supposed tactics, techniques, and procedures employed by the suspected North Korean malicious groups in such activities.

“Intrusions begin with a large number of spearphishing messages sent to employees of cryptocurrency companies—often working in system administration or software development/IT operations (DevOps)—on a variety of communication platforms. The messages often mimic a recruitment effort and offer high-paying jobs to entice the recipients to download malware-laced cryptocurrency applications, which the U.S. government refers to as ‘TraderTraitor,'” CISA stated in 2022.

At the time, US officials described ‘TraderTraitor’ as a series of malicious applications written using cross-platform JavaScript code with the Node.js runtime environment using the Electron framework. It further indicated that these applications are derived from a variety of open-source projects, posing as crypto trading or price prediction tools.

The latest attack on Binance initially prompted a company response suggesting that an engineer’s laptop had been compromised. The crypto exchange’s CEO Richard Teng later clarified the broader repercussions, saying, “Our subsequent investigation has uncovered additional points of breach.”