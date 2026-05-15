The CLARITY Act is a major US crypto legislation made to create a clearer regulatory framework for digital assets and cryptocurrencies in the country. The bill is set to define how virtual assets should be regulated and which agencies would oversee different parts of the crypto industry.

The United States Senate Banking Committee has now advanced the legislation. This is a major step toward bringing more structure and transparency to the digital asset market. For years, the crypto industry operated in a regulatory grey area, leaving companies, investors and developers uncertain about which laws applied to them and which regulators were responsible for oversight.

The legislation aims to bring structure and transparency to the digital asset market by clearly dividing regulatory responsibilities between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Under the framework, investment contracts would fall under the SEC, while digital commodities would be overseen by the CFTC.

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The bill also focuses on stronger consumer protection measures, anti-money laundering safeguards and clearer compliance rules for crypto exchanges, brokers, custodians and token issuers. Supporters say this could help encourage wider institutional participation in the crypto industry by reducing legal uncertainty.

How the bill moved forward

The CLARITY Act was approved by the Senate Banking Committee in a 15–9 vote after months of bipartisan discussions between Republicans and Democrats. “We had a serious debate, worked through real differences, and came together around a shared goal to protect consumers, supporting innovation, and keeping the future of finance in America. This legislation brings digital assets into the sunlight with clear rules, stronger safeguards, and better tools to stop bad actors,” Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said.

Scott said the crypto sector had remained stuck in a regulatory grey zone for years, creating confusion for businesses, investors and developers. According to him, the bill centers on three priorities: consumer protection, keeping innovation within the US and strengthening national security.

The legislation will now move to the full Senate for further debate and voting. Earlier, in July 2025, a version of the bill had already passed in the House with strong bipartisan support.

Several major crypto firms have backed the legislation, adding that clearer regulation would help attract investors and provide legitimacy to the industry.

Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO of BitDelta said the advancement of the CLARITY Act is an important signal for the global digital asset industry. “For years, one of the biggest barriers to wider institutional participation in this category has been uncertainty around classification and regulatory responsibility. Frameworks like these are important because they help move the market from interpretation to greater operational clarity,” he told to Financialexpress.com

He added that countries like India, which already have strong retail participation and evolving compliance systems, could also benefit as the global crypto industry shifts toward building trust and long-term legitimacy.

Trump’s approach to cryptocurrency

US President Donald Trump has taken a strongly pro-crypto position during his second term, combining regulatory easing with efforts to position the United States as a global leader in digital finance.

Trump had earlier criticised Bitcoin, once calling it a “scam”, but later shifted toward openly supporting cryptocurrencies and blockchain innovation. His administration has reduced regulatory pressure on several major crypto companies and shown a more industry-friendly approach. Enforcement actions involving firms such as Coinbase, Binance-linked entities, Uniswap, OpenSea and Robinhood were either rolled back or dropped, easing concerns across the sector.

One of the biggest steps taken by the Trump administration was the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve through an executive order. The reserve uses nearly 200,000 Bitcoins already seized by the US government through criminal and civil forfeiture cases. The administration said these holdings would not be sold and described the reserve as a kind of “digital Fort Knox.”

The order also established a US Digital Asset Stockpile for other confiscated digital tokens. Alongside this, Trump publicly mentioned Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano as possible assets for a “Crypto Strategic Reserve,” triggering short-term rallies in crypto prices.

Trump also signed the GENIUS Act into law, creating the first major federal framework for stablecoins —- cryptocurrencies tied to the value of the US dollar. The law introduced licensing, disclosure and capital requirements for issuers while also preventing the Federal Reserve from launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC).