US Congressman Brandon Gill joined over a dozen Republican lawmakers to back the newly formed ‘Sharia Free America Caucus’.

Announcing his decision, Gill said the Sharia law is “incompatible” with American values. “Sharia law and radical Islam have no place in the United States. There is a fundamental truth we have to recognise that not all cultures are created equal. Radical Islam is a political ideology with a very different [idea] of freedom of speech,” Gill said.

Sharia Law is incompatible with American values and has no place in the United States. I’m proud to join the Sharia Free America Caucus. pic.twitter.com/XmgD7CwpfR — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) February 4, 2026

What is known about the Sharia Free America Caucus?

The Sharia Free America Caucus aims to oppose what its founders described as the influence or spread of Sharia law in the United States. It was launched by Representatives Keith Self (R‑TX) and Chip Roy (R‑TX), and has quickly grown to include at least 26 lawmakers from 17 states.

Members have said they want to educate colleagues and the public about this issue and support legislation aimed at preventing Sharia from influencing US legal or immigration policy.

“The American way of life is under siege by radicals from a culture waging war against our Constitution and Western values. We’ve seen what happens when nations allow this infiltration: countries like France and England are on the verge of losing their identity and sovereignty. The same forces are at play here in America today, and if we don’t stop them, they will conquer our country too,” Self had said in an official statement.

What will this caucus do?

Proposals associated with the caucus include efforts to ban foreign nationals who advocate for Sharia from entering the country and to affirm that US law, rather than any foreign religious legal code, governs American society, according to WFMD-AM

Caucus members have also argued that protecting constitutional principles and what they describe as American and Western values requires opposing what they consider a conflicting legal system.

Critics, including Muslim civil rights organisations and other commentators, argud that framing Sharia in this way fuels Islamophobic rhetoric and unfairly targets Muslim Americans, since Sharia broadly refers to religious practices and ethical principles for Muslims, CBN reported.