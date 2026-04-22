The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) hosted the North Star State’s first-ever Hindu Advocacy Day at the Minnesota State Capitol on Tuesday, April 21 (US time). The “historic day” saw the community come together, with leaders, lawmakers and others contributing to bipartisan support, as issues like rising anti-Hindu hate, temple vandalism cases, and human rights for Bangladeshi Hindus took centre stage.

Minnesota’s inaugural Hindu Advocacy Day especially helped Resolution SF 4115, which seeks to formally condemn Hinduphobia and instances of anti-Hindu discrimination, gain momentum again.

“More than 600 Minnesotans and religious freedom advocates have already signed a petition in support of the Resolution,” CoHNA said on X. “A strong grassroots voice is rising, and Minnesota’s Hindu community is making itself heard.”

What is SF 4115? About Minnesota’s ‘anti-Hinduphobia’ bill

According to the Office of the Revisor of Statutes’ official description of the bill, SF 4115–introduced last month–is a resolution “condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry and reaffirming Minnesota’s commitment to religious freedom, inclusion and mutual respect.”

The official document emphasised that defending religious freedom is essential, as Hinduism is one of the world’s oldest and largest religions, with over 1.2 billion followers across the globe. Additionally, the United States has seen a diverse and growing community of four million Hindus make undisputed contributions to society.

A historic day for Hindus at the Minnesota State Capitol!



CoHNA’s inaugural Hindu Advocacy Day brought together community leaders, youth volunteers, and lawmakers for a pivotal day of dialogue, visibility, and civic engagement. And drew b-partisan support as our Minnesota team… pic.twitter.com/nGdywNrjZS — CoHNA (Coalition of Hindus of North America) (@CoHNAOfficial) April 21, 2026

The Hindu-American community, in particular, has led contributions to diverse sections, including yoga, ayurveda, meditation, medicine, science and engineering, information technology, hospitality, finance, academia, manufacturing, energy, retail trade, among others. Despite the community enriching the cultural, economic and social fabric of Minnesota, Hindu Americans have witnessed a surge in Hinduphobia, referring to cases involving discrimination, harassment and violence in light of one’s Hindu faith.

Last year, even top Donald Trump administration officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, were viciously trolled on social media for posting heartwarming wishes on the day of the Hindu Festival of Lights, Diwali.

The conservative crowd flooded their comments sections with unsettling and xenophobic calls for deportation, desecrating Hindu gods as “false” or “pagan,” despite US President Donald Trump himself lighting diyas at the White House alongside a grand gathering of members of the Indian diaspora or those practising Hinduism.

Last month, CoHNA confirmed that its Minnesota chapter has been actively working alongside lawmakers, community members and local stakeholders to provide data and raise awareness about the concerns of the Hindu-American community. The official bill introduction also spotlighted a study Rutgers University released in 2022. Titled “Anti-Hindu Disinformation: A Case Study of Hinduphobia on Social Media,” the findings detailed how vitriolic and hate-filled messages on social media translate into real-life threats against the Hindu community.

Such instances have included anti-Hindu vandalism against places of worship in New Jersey, Indiana, California, New York and North California. Minnesota’s own Maple Grove mandir, which is one of the largest in the US, has been subjected to such acts of hate-based vandalism as well.

As a result, Resolution SF 4115 called on the attorney general and all Minnesota state employees to enforce laws against discrimination, ensuring Hinduphobia is not welcome in the state. The legislature also urged that Minnesota encourage state and local agencies, including educational institutions and law enforcement, to increase awareness surrounding Hinduphobia. Additionally, the bill calls for the inclusion of the Hindu community in the state’s diversity initiatives, anti-bias training programs and interfaith dialogue.

Other Hindu-related US bills

In addition to the Minnesota introduction, the US has also seen the federal introduction of H Res 69 in 2025 to condemn Hinduphobia. Subsequently, Georgia became the first state to introduce a bill (SB 375) to formally recognise and define “Hinduphobia.”