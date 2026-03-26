US President Donald Trump has again called on Senate Republicans to scrap the filibuster rule, as a partial government shutdown continues to disrupt airport operations across the country. Pointing to long lines and delays, Trump asked lawmakers to act to restore funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

What is Senate filibuster ?

The filibuster is a rule in the US Senate that allows lawmakers to delay or block a vote on a bill by extending debate. Senators can keep speaking for as long as they want, effectively preventing legislation from moving forward.

To end a filibuster, the Senate must pass a cloture motion, which requires at least 60 votes in the 100-member chamber. This means that even if a party has a simple majority, it often still needs support from the opposition to pass major laws.

There is also a controversial method known as the “nuclear option,” which allows senators to bypass the 60-vote rule with a simple majority of 51 votes. This has already been used for judicial and executive appointments, but not for most legislation.

Republicans reluctant despite Trump’s pressure

Trump has also criticised members of his own party for not taking stronger action to remove the rule, arguing that it is stopping them from pushing through key policies.

“When is ‘enough, enough’ for our Republican Senators. There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance,” he wrote.

However, Senate Republicans are unlikely to follow his demand. Majority Leader John Thune has repeatedly said that the party does not have enough votes to weaken or eliminate the filibuster.

DHS funding fight deepens political standoff

The current impasse is centred on funding for DHS. Senate Democrats have blocked Republican proposals in an attempt to secure changes to immigration enforcement after two US citizens were killed by agents earlier this year.

Among their demands are that agents stop wearing masks in public and obtain warrants before entering homes. Democrats have said they are willing to fund TSA and other DHS operations not linked to immigration, but Republicans have rejected these proposals.

Trump has further complicated negotiations by urging Republicans to tie DHS funding to a voter ID bill, even asking lawmakers stay in Washington through the Easter holiday if needed.

Airport delays add pressure before elections

The shutdown’s impact on airports is creating political risks for both parties ahead of the November midterm elections. With travel disruptions worsening and economic concerns rising due to higher oil and gas prices linked to the Iran war, pressure is mounting in Washington.

Trump, however, remains confident that voters will blame Democrats for the crisis.

“The Democrats are being blamed by the American people for the catastrophe going on right now in our airports,” Trump said at an event Monday. “Do not settle with Democrats and let them out of this hole.”