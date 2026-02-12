The US House of Representatives passed a significant election overhaul bill, called the SAVE America Act (aka HR 7296), on Wednesday. Backed by US President Donald Trump, the legislation in question would drastically switch voting policies tied to US elections by demanding proof of citizenship at voter registration, thereby severely impacting mail-in voting.

Passed 218 to 213, the bill faced massive opposition from the majority of Democrats, as all but one House Democrat – Rep Henry Cuellar from Texas – voted against the bill.

What is the SAVE America Act?

Introduced by Congressman Chip Roy of Texas, Senator John Cornyn and Senator Mike Lee of Utah this year, the SAVE America Act seeks to keep non-US citizens from voting in American federal elections. Some even refer to the bill as the “GOP voter ID law.”

It serves as an “enhanced” version of the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act, aka the SAVE Act, which was also led by Roy. This legislation in question was passed by the House in April 2025, but ultimately hit a snag in the Senate.

In a press release published on Feb 11, 2026, (US time) US Rep Chip Roy cheered the passage of the SAVE America Act in the House of Representatives. “This legislation is a critical step toward restoring election integrity by ensuring only US citizens are voting in federal elections and are showing ID,” he said. “Over eighty percent of Americans—across party lines and across racial groups—support voter ID because it’s simple, reasonable, and common sense.”

Rep. Roy: "I’m grateful for the House’s passage of the SAVE America Act and want to thank my co-author in the Senate, @SenMikeLee, the Republican Leadership team including Chairman @RepBryanSteil, and my… — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) February 11, 2026

He also called on the US Senate to “bring back the talking filibuster and force Democrats to explain to the American people why they oppose a basic election safeguard that enjoys broad bipartisan support,” as per the official press release.

Roy said the SAVE America Act “would protect and preserve the right of American citizens to vote.” He believes the same would be achieved as the new changes, if eventually implemented, would require individuals to present an eligible photo identification document before voting, as per the Act’s new provision.

Meanwhile, the original SAVE Act’s guidelines retained in the updated version would push for states to obtain proof citizenship in person when registering a person to vote, and to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls.

The SAVE Act’s updated version was introduced in the first week of February 2026. In a press release shared at the time, Senator John Cornyn called out the ex-President Joe Biden administration’s “reckless open-border policies” for allowing “at least ten million illegal aliens” to pour into communities nationwide.

As a result, he stated that the new SAVE America Act would serve as a counter to all that happened during the Biden-Harris administration. “In many states, these illegal aliens are eligible for driver’s licenses and other benefits, providing ample opportunities to illegally register to vote in federal elections,” he said.

“In some jurisdictions, non-citizens are even able to vote in local elections. While only US citizens can legally vote in federal elections, Democrats have resisted any effort to enforce the law via ID requirements.”

New voting rules-related Save America Act to struggle in the Senate?

As per top officials watching over the legislation’s path ahead, the SAVE America Act may not be as easily passed by the Senate.

“I’m skeptical that the Senate will vote on this bill, because this bill goes farther than the bill they’ve already sent to the Senate, [which] it hasn’t taken up,” the Guardian quoted Shenna Bellows, Maine’s secretary of state and a Democratic candidate for governor.

“The big thing for these bills is that they want to use them to create the impression that there is something wrong in some states,” said Gideon Cohn-Postar, senior advisor for election infrastructure at the Institute for Responsive Government,” as per the Guardian.

“You can describe them in a really general way, and they sound reasonable. ‘Oh, proof of citizenship. Well, of course everyone should prove citizenship.’ Well, actually, it is incredibly difficult to do, and people do attest to their citizenship on the penalty of perjury. That’s a very high standard, actually.”

The problems in the way include the major possibility of poor or people of colour not having proper documentation to back their US citizenship claims. As per the Southern Poverty Law Center’s estimation, about 21 million Americans neither have their birth certificate nor a passport.