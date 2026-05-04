The US evacuated 22 crew members held aboard an ⁠Iranian ​container vessel to Pakistan. The US will ​hand them ​over ⁠to Iranian authorities on ‌Monday, reported Reuters quoting Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced a new operation called “Project Freedom” to help civilian ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz leave the region safely as tensions between the United States and Iran remain high.

Trump said the effort will begin on Monday and will focus on commercial ships that belong to countries not involved in the conflict. He said the mission is humanitarian in nature and aims to protect crews and vessels that became stuck after the key shipping route turned unsafe during the war with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States will use its “best efforts” to help ships and crews leave the area safely.

“I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait,” Trump wrote.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes. Around 20% of global crude oil passes through the narrow waterway. Since fighting between the US and Iran intensified, commercial movement through the strait has slowed sharply. Several ships remain stranded as companies fear attacks and damage.

Oil prices have risen in recent weeks due to fears that supplies from the Middle East may face disruption. Gasoline prices in the United States have also increased.

Strait of Hormuz row

The waterway became highly risky after Iran blocked movement through the strait during the conflict. According to US officials, Iranian forces fired at ships trying to pass through the area and also placed mines in the waterway.

Trump said the new mission does not aim to restart full commercial traffic immediately. Instead, the operation will first focus on helping trapped ships leave safely.

“The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance,” Trump wrote. “This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran,” he added.

The Pentagon later shared more details about the operation through a statement from United States Central Command, also known as CENTCOM.

According to CENTCOM, the broader goal of the mission is to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The command said the operation will support merchant vessels that seek safe passage through the international trade route.

“The mission, directed by the President, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through the essential international trade corridor,” the statement said.

CENTCOM also said nearly a quarter of the world’s oil trade that moves by sea passes through the strait, along with major shipments of fuel and fertilizer products.

The military operation will reportedly involve guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, unmanned platforms and nearly 15,000 US service members.

Will Iran allow US operation to proceed?

The Iranian military on Monday said that “the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in the hands of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and that any safe passage and navigation in any situation will be carried out in coordination with the armed forces”, according to Al Jazeera report.

The war has now entered its second month. US and Iran have held talks in recent weeks, but both sides have failed to reach a final agreement, reported CNBC.

Earlier this week, Trump said he was “not satisfied” with a recent Iranian proposal during peace negotiations.

Trump told Congress on Friday that hostilities with Iran “have terminated.” His statement came near the deadline under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which requires presidents to seek approval from Congress for extended military action.

Trump also linked the success of “Project Freedom” to the ongoing peace talks. He suggested that Iran allowing stranded ships to leave safely could help build trust between both sides.

“I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all,” Trump wrote.

At the same time, Trump issued a warning to Tehran. He said any attempt to disrupt the humanitarian mission would face a strong response from the United States.

“If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he said.