Indian-origin Communication Strategist and Capitol Hill Veteran Anang Mittal has launched a unique voter data platform, which he describes as the “the first nonpartisan, open civic data platform built specifically for and about the Indian American community.”

Taking to his official X account, Mittal plugged the brand-new website of his civic data initiative called the ‘Indian American Voter Atlas’ for the 2026 US election cycle. Launched on February 23 (US time) ahead of the mid-term elections slated for later this fall in America, the platform aims to understand the diaspora community’s political footprint in the country.

What is Anang Mittal’s Indian American Voter Atlas?

Offering structured civic data on Indian Americans in the US, the platform (voteratlas.io) launch comes at a time when the community is emerging as one of the fastest-growing immigrant-origin groups in the nation. Currently billed as a public-facing data resource, Mittal’s initiative further paves the way for more authentic representation of the diaspora community, while also shedding light on demographic trends and political participation.

Furthermore, the free dashboard built on a neutral foundation, gathers information relevant to the Indian American community’s civic presence and highlights how community members have expanded their political presence across city, state and federal levels.

According to the 2026 Carnegie survey, there are more than 5.2 million people of Indian origin living in the US today. Even at a time when the Donald Trump administration is projecting its anti-immigration stance more openly than ever to prioritise the “America First” agenda, it’s hard to ignore how a drastic surge in Indian-American support for the MAGA leader played a significant role in bringing him to power for a second term in 2025.

“We’re the highest-income ethnic group in the United States, and we’re concentrated in some of the most competitive congressional districts in the country. In 2024, Indian Americans had one of the most dramatic partisan shifts of any demographic group in American politics,” Mittal said in a blog post.

This is an awesome resource. Well done @anangbhai https://t.co/EteDb2PYjK — Vishal Ganesan (@vjgtweets) February 23, 2026

Who is the Indian American Voter Atlas’ target audience?

As opposed to data being scattered across census tables, bureaucratic databases, and academic survey, the nonpartisan dashboard especially presents itself as a one-stop destination for:

Journalists and researchers hoping to understand the Indian American vote

Candidates trying to understand the community

Indian Americans wanting to see where they stand

Hill staffers and policymakers researching how many Indian Americans live in their boss’ district, what their top policy concerns are and community growth

Indian American civic organisations and PACs deciding which state legislative races to invest, trying to under the community’s political activity

How does it benefit the community: Indian American Voter Atlas features explained

Mittal’s launch statement offered little insight into the methodological details of the Indian American Voter Atlas. Currently, the live, database-backed dashboard offers features like an interactive map and eight data layers, with sections like House Districts, Senate 2026, 2024 Election, Economic Presence, Community Safety, Discourse Monitor and Methodology.

The House Districts section in particular showcases how Indian American presence interacts with their respective congressional district representatives, in addition to especially highlighting all the Indian American members part of the Congressional cycle.

“Each district card includes the current representative, Cook Political Report competitiveness rating, our proprietary Persuasion Index score, Economic Presence Index score, and an interactive map with three color modes: Persuasion Index heat, Economic Presence, and political competitiveness,” Anang Mittal explains in a blog post.

The 2024 Indian American Vote page particularly sheds light on the community being “in political motion,” further highlighting, “Indian American voters may be more responsive to policy than party loyalty — making them genuinely persuadable in both directions.”

Mapping out the gender-age divide, the voter page cited Carnegie’s survey to depict how the change in Trump support from 2020 happened.

“Indian American men under 40 went from Biden +47 (70-23) in 2020 to Trump +4 (48-44) in 2024 — one of the most dramatic demographic swings of the election cycle in any group,” states the 2024 Election page. “This mirrors the broader national realignment among young men of color but is more pronounced in the Indian American community.”

Meanwhile, the Community Safety Tracker combines FBI official data with community-reported incidents, making way for a multi-source tracking of anti-Indian, anti-Hindu and anti-Sikh hate crimes. The ‘Incident Log’ on this pages even goes on to list out the locations that were targeted during these bias incidents impacting Indian Americans.

The Economic Presence on the Voter Atlas website holds several sub-sections: Immigration Pipeline, Household Wealth, Business Ownership, Scientific Research and Political Economy.

Of these, the dedicated Immigration Pipeline division sheds light on district cards showing how many PERM (Program Electronic Review Management) labour certifications, which is the first step of the green card process, were filed in a state. Under this page, viewers may also find the average offered wage by top employers like HCL America Inc, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc and many more.

“The H-1B visa and employment-based green card backlog is the single most politically consequential issue for a large segment of our community. Hundreds of thousands of Indian-born workers and their families are stuck in a green card line that stretches for decades,” Anang Mittal says of the Immigration Pipeline.

“Hundreds of thousands of Indian-born workers and their families are stuck in a green card line that stretches for decades. These are people playing by the rules, paying taxes, raising American children, who have no resolution in sight.”

The Discourse Monitor tracks how Indian Americans are brought in conversations in legislative, media and public context. In addition to offering an event timeline, this section also lends a view of the ‘Narrative Tracker,” noting recurring themes and talking points circulating across Indian American media, public forums and social platforms.

How are people reacting to the Indian American Voter Atlas launch?

Washington DC-based Rohit Sharma praised Anang Mittal for creating “a break through moment in US politics.”

He added on X, “Now you can see how many Indian American voters live in any given district & the impact they will have in US Presidential, Congress, State & Local elections. Kudos!!”

Columnist and podcaster Aadit Kapadia wrote, “This is a fantastic effort by my friend @anangbhai .. The one and only comprehensive such effort which track the Indian American voters across US and how seats might swing. Nothing like this has been done before.”

California-based corporate attorney Vishal Ganesan also called it an “awesome resource.”

Renu Mukherjee, who was a fellow at the Manhattan Institute tweeted, “Incredible work by @anangbhai! The Indian American Voter Atlas will be an indispensable resource for anyone interested in studying Indian American voters and politics.”