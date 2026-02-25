President Donald Trump has urged Congress to pass a new law, which he calls the “Delilah Law,” aimed at stopping states from giving commercial driving licenses to people in the US illegally. The law is named after Delilah Coleman, a first grader who was seriously hurt in a truck accident caused by an illegal immigrant from India.

“Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs,” Trump said during his State of the Union address. “That’s why tonight I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Dalilah Law, barring any state from granting commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens.”

Who is Dalilah Coleman?

Dalilah was just a first grader when her family car was hit by an 18-wheeler in 2024. According to the White House, the crash left her with traumatic brain injury and cerebral palsy. The injuries were devastating. Doctors had to remove half of her skull in a procedure called a craniectomy to relieve brain swelling. For four long months, Dalilah lived without part of her skull. She also broke her femur and suffered multiple skull fractures.

Today, at seven, Delilah is non-verbal, cannot eat by mouth, and is only beginning to relearn how to walk. She has been diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay. Her father, Marcus Coleman, a professional truck driver himself, has become an outspoken advocate for stronger safety laws. He even attended the 2026 State of the Union as an honored guest. “I want no other family to go through what we did,” Marcus said.

Who is the Indian trucker behind the crash?

The truck that caused the crash was driven by Partap Singh, an Indian national who entered the US illegally in October 2022. Despite his undocumented status, Singh managed to obtain a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in California, one of the states with “sanctuary” policies allowing non-citizens to apply for such licenses.

Investigators found Singh had been speeding and failed to slow down for a construction zone. Witnesses claimed he may have fallen asleep at the wheel. Singh was not arrested immediately. He remained free until August 2025, when ICE took him into custody in Fresno, California. His case, along with another deadly truck crash in Florida caused by Harjinder Singh, another undocumented Indian national, became central examples prompting the new federal law.

Trump’s State of the Union Speech

On February 24, 2026, President Trump introduced the Delilah Law during his State of the Union address. Dalilah and Marcus Coleman were in the gallery as Trump called for action to protect American families. Trump focused on language barriers and safety. “Many undocumented drivers cannot read road signs about speed, danger, or directions. That is a recipe for disaster,” he said.

He urged Congress to pass the Delilah Law, which would ban states from issuing commercial driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. Trump also singled out California Governor Gavin Newsom, criticizing policies that “put a target on the backs of American families.”

The Delilah Law: What will change

The Delilah Law is a federal mandate designed to close the so-called “sanctuary license” loophole. Its main points are: