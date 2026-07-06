The number of people infected with cyclosporiasis in Michigan has increased sharply, with health officials confirming 572 cases. The latest figure marks a significant rise from just over 300 cases reported earlier in the week. Authorities continue to investigate the outbreak, but they have not yet identified the source of the infections.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, most cases have been reported in Monroe, Lenawee, Washtenaw, Wayne, Shiawassee, Jackson, Oakland and Livingston counties. Officials have urged residents to take extra care while handling fresh produce as investigations continue.

What is cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora cayetanensis, reported CBS News. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the parasite infects the small intestine after a person consumes contaminated food or water.

The illness usually causes watery diarrhoea, frequent bowel movements, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, bloating, fatigue and weight loss. Some people may also experience vomiting or a mild fever. Symptoms usually appear about one week after exposure, although they can develop anywhere between two days and more than two weeks later.

Most healthy people recover with proper treatment, but symptoms can last for several weeks if left untreated. Doctors usually treat cyclosporiasis with antibiotics. Patients are also advised to get enough rest and drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. Health experts say the illness is generally not life-threatening, reported CBS News.

How can people protect themselves?

CBS News reported citing health officials that they have not yet traced the current outbreak to a specific food item. However, previous outbreaks in the United States and Canada have been linked to fresh produce such as bagged salad mixes, cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has advised people to wash fresh vegetables and herbs thoroughly under running water before eating or preparing them. Residents are also encouraged to buy whole heads of lettuce instead of pre-packaged salad mixes whenever possible. Removing the outer leaves before washing the inner layers can further reduce the risk of contamination.

Officials also recommend trimming and washing green onions carefully and separating the leaves while washing herbs such as cilantro and basil. Because raspberries are difficult to clean completely, frozen raspberries may be a safer option. Snow peas should also be washed well under running water.

Cooking food offers another layer of protection. Health officials say heating food to at least 158 degree Fahrenheit kills the parasite.

Anyone who develops stomach pain, diarrhoea or other intestinal symptoms should contact a healthcare provider and inform their local health department. Early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce the duration of illness and prevent complications.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.