US President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched a brand-new artificial intelligence-powered search tool called ‘America.’ He signed an executive order in the presence of several tech leaders, pushing all executive branch departments to replace the term AI with “super intelligence” (SI) that same day.

The ‘America.gov’ chatbot, which cites official government sources, is powered by Google’s Gemini and Elon Musk’s Grok, US Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia told CNBC before the website’s launch. While introducing the AI bot on Tuesday, Trump proudly claimed the website can’t “in theory, be hacked into,” adding that “everything is totally private,” as “personal information is not collected or stored.”

While its unveiling was already a newsworthy topic capturing mainstream focus, especially against the backdrop of surging existential threats tied to AI, the new platform infamously grabbed more attention for “fact-checking” several claims Trump has reiterated over the years.

How did the America.gov launch happen?

Touted as “a new front door for the federal government,” the website, claiming to be free, have no advertisements, and require no login, disputed several statements made by the American leader.

The AI chatbot is tied to Trump signing Executive Order 14338 in August 2025, according to the America.gov website’s ‘About’ page. Titled “Improving Our Nation Through Better Design,” the order launched America by Design and established the National Design Studio, intending to “make the public’s experience with government more useful, effective, and respectful of their time.”

Consequently, the National Design Studio partnered with the US General Services Administration (GSA) to officially act on that vision, with Phase 1 launching on September 29, 2026, through the unveiling of the new website.

The project is being overseen by Sam Corcos, an alum of the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the acting director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services.

The website claims that it bases its information on data collected from 29,000 websites,” with all answers being “exclusively sourced from federal, state, and local websites.”

Phase 2, “bringing the ability to apply, enroll, and track progress directly in chat”, will begin in 2027. As a result, users will be able to apply for and renew passports through it. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Tuesday that the sites would help applicants submit their information, upload a photo, and track approval and shipment of their applications.

“No printing forms, no drugstore hostage photo, no appointment, no line, no middleman that you’re paying to do something that should be available to you,” Rubio said, noting that America.gov will soon allow users to update their legal name across all agencies.

The Trump administration further divulged that a job application tool for the website is also in the pipeline, which would allow users to upload a resume and apply for government positions next year.

Some instances where America.gov debunked Trump

The Associated Press noted that the website originally confirmed Joe Biden beat the Republican president in the 2020 election even though Trump has long painted the specific presidential election in a negative light. Over the first half of 2026, the MAGA leader had asserted that the 2020 elections were “rigged” more than 100 times.

ALSO READ Boeing secures $20 bn US Navy fighter jet contract

Despite its original report alluding to Biden’s 306-232 vote victory, the chatbot’s answer to that question was short-lived. America.gov subsequently stopped responding to the question, saying it doesn’t answer political inquiries. The White House has since commented on the website, debunking Trump’s remarks.

“America.gov will continue to be updated to provide more features, resources, and the most accurate information from the federal government,” the White House’s unsigned email stated, as quoted by CNN. The statement further underscored that both Trump and his administration “have been clear about issues surrounding the 2020 election” and two other claims that were contradicted.

Akin to his claims about the 2020 election, Trump has repeatedly asserted that he is the first US president to have served without receiving a salary. The new federal government chatbot, however, stated otherwise. Citing official US documents, the AI bot went on to list the names (George Washington, Herbert Hoover, and John F. Kennedy) of other former presidents who decided to forgo their presidential compensation even before Donald Trump.