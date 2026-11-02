The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, resumed withdrawals in phases at 06:00 UTC on Sunday after temporarily suspending operations following a record theft. The company announced on November 1 that it processed $4.649 billion in withdrawals and $1.01 billion in deposits between 06:00 and 15:30 UTC, resulting in a net outflow of approximately $3.64 billion.

This figure represented 2.1% of the company’s $171 billion in total assets under management (AUM), according to Binance’s latest available Proof of Reserves (PoR) data as of October 28, 2026, as stated in an X post.

Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao also did his bit by attempting to reassure users after the cyber attack.

“12 hours after withdrawals resumed: 2.1% net outflow, with most occurring in the first couple of hours,” he wrote on X, alluding to the official Binance post reporting new withdrawal numbers following the resumption of operations. “Over $1 billion in flow, too.”

He boasted, “98% choose to stay!”

Thanking customers for their trust, he added, “Trust isn’t earned by what you say in good times. It’s earned by what you do in hard times.”

Binance reports initial spike in withdrawals after record hack

According to Binance’s post on X, the company experienced an “initial spike” in withdrawals, which subsequently dropped and “are stabilising as expected.” The crypto exchange further shared that it is preparing to release an updated report soon.

12 hours after withdrawals resumed: 2.1% net outflow, with most occurring in the first couple of hours. Over $1 billion in flow, too.



98% choose to stay!



Trust isn’t earned by what you say in good times. It’s earned by what you do in hard times.



Thank you for your trust!… https://t.co/r3f6s9c2fy — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) November 1, 2026

The Sunday update comes hot on the heels of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) attributing the cybercrime to TraderTraitor, also known as the Lazarus Group, a North Korean hacker group. The attack has been perceived as the largest in history and impacted $6.3 billion worth of digital assets. The same group was incriminated last year in a then-record $1.5 billion theft from Bybit.

FBI’s official statement appeared to confirm suspicions from analysts, including blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs, that a North Korea-affiliated group was behind the malicious cyber activity.

Earlier, the company said it had covered around 95% of the tokens stolen from the platform, adding late Saturday that the remaining 5% are less liquid and would take longer to source. As per the company’s previous announcement, the first-phase resumption of withdrawals included bitcoin, Ether, BNB, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin.

An initial post-hack response from the company suggested an engineer’s laptop had been targeted. Thereafter, Binance CEO Richard Teng clarified that the hack had broader repercussions, noting, “Our subsequent investigation has uncovered additional points of breach.”

Binance promised customers wouldn’t have to bear losses

Last week, the firm also asserted that it had reserved over $6.34 billion in funds to grapple with the crisis. “Our commitment remains the same: Binance will fully cover the financial impact of the funds stolen in this incident,” the China-founded company added.

Furthermore, the company said it would absorb the financial impact of the breach instead of hitting users with consequential losses. It emphasised that customers’ assets had been replaced using a combination of channels including its corporate treasury and its futures insurance and emergency reserve funds.