US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of large-scale election fraud, claims that available evidence has not substantiated.

His administration has already moved to expand federal involvement in the midterm elections through executive orders on election procedures, putting pressure on states to hand over their voter rolls, and a lawsuit filed in Alaska that seeks to challenge the results before voting has even taken place.

These steps have prompted concern among Democrats and election specialists that the president could contest the outcome if Republicans lose their hold on Congress — a path he pursued, unsuccessfully, after his 2020 defeat. His latest comments bring no element of surprise as they are pretty much in line with his earlier claims, and thus, the pattern is quite familiar.

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Trump says he’ll accept midterm results only if elections are ‘honest’

Trump recently said that he will accept the results of the upcoming midterm elections only if they are “honest”. The statement comes as Democrats are widely favoured to take control of the House and remain competitive in the Senate.

Trump’s remarks came on Tuesday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he was preparing to depart for campaign events in Texas. When asked by a reporter whether he would respect the outcome regardless of the result, Trump replied that he would do so “if they’re honest elections.”

He did not explain who would determine whether an election met that standard or what criteria he would use. Pressed further on how he would deal with a Democratic-controlled House, Trump said the country would “figure a way” and noted his veto power, suggesting he is already preparing for the prospect of divided government.

Is Trump laying groundwork for midterm challenge with ‘honest elections’ remark

Critics have argued that Trump’s comments on Tuesday cannot be viewed in isolation from a sustained effort to cast doubt on the electoral process.

A Washington Post review published on October 27 found that during his second term, Trump has made nearly 300 statements across speeches, press interactions and social media questioning the fairness of elections. These include assertions that previous contests were manipulated, that noncitizens are casting ballots, and that mail-in voting opens the door to fraud.

The analysis also showed that references to voter ID requirements and mail-in ballots appeared six times more frequently in 2026 than they did the previous year.

The same review identified close to 600 prominent right-wing social media accounts, podcasts and media outlets that have circulated material casting doubt on elections and warning Trump’s supporters to anticipate cheating.

Mentions of noncitizen voting and mail-in fraud were roughly twice as common as during the 2024 election cycle, according to the Post.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has claimed on his podcast that Democrats would need to cheat in order to win.

On October 26, Trump posted on Truth Social that anyone who reported voter fraud from past elections or the 2026 midterms would receive $1 million if the accused were arrested and convicted. The White House and several of his allies amplified the offer.

The documented record provides important context. Voting by noncitizens is against the law and, based on available reporting, occurs rarely. Fraud involving mail ballots is also uncommon and typically involves small numbers of votes rather than the volume needed to alter an election result. The conservative Heritage Foundation recorded 24 cases of noncitizen voting in US elections between 2003 and 2023.

Trump has continued to insist that the 2020 election was rigged, despite courts, recounts and audits finding no evidence to support that claim. Public opinion within his own base reflects the impact of this messaging. A Pew Research Center survey conducted in October found that just 45% of Republican-leaning voters expressed confidence that noncitizens would be prevented from voting, compared with 90% of Democratic-leaning voters.

Will law favour Trump if he decides to reject the midterm results?

According to The Guardian, Trump’s allies have urged him to consider using emergency powers to exert greater control over the electoral process, including measures like seizing voting equipment and deploying troops to polling stations. Trump has still not dismissed these proposals, which in turn has raised questions regarding the potential for federal intervention in elections.

However, the report further suggests that the president has no constitutional or statutory authority over elections even through emergency powers. Election administration is primarily the responsibility of state and local authorities, and any attempt by the federal government to seize voting machines or otherwise interfere with the process would face significant legal obstacles. Courts would be expected to intervene if such measures were pursued.

Yet the prospect of judicial intervention does not necessarily eliminate the risks. Even unsuccessful attempts to interfere with election administration could trigger confusion, legal disputes and delays, particularly during the post-election period when officials are counting votes and determining final results.

Could Trump repeat the Alaska Lawsuit move?

One of the most notable legal actions taken by the Trump administration concerning elections has emerged in Alaska. Before election day, the Justice Department asked a federal court to prevent the state from certifying its Senate election results if Republican candidate Dan S. Sullivan loses.

The state’s Senate contest between Republican Dan S. Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola is particularly significant because its outcome could influence control of the chamber. The dispute has been complicated by the presence of another candidate with a similar name: Dan J. Sullivan.

Earlier this year, the Alaska Division of Elections attempted to disqualify Dan J. Sullivan from the ballot. However, the Alaska Supreme Court subsequently permitted him to remain in the race.

On October 23, the Justice Department sued Alaska, seeking to suspend certification until an investigation could establish whether votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan were actually intended for Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan.

The proposed investigation raises practical questions, particularly because American elections use secret ballots. Once votes have been cast, determining the individual intentions of voters who selected one candidate over another may be extremely difficult, if not impossible.

Trump subsequently confirmed that he had directed the Justice Department to pursue the lawsuit.

The controversy intensified after The New York Times reported that operatives associated with Peltola had been involved in efforts to place Dan J. Sullivan on the ballot, allegedly hoping to divert support from the Republican senator, according to The Guardian. Democrats had previously denied involvement in the initiative.

Trump responded to the report on Truth Social, accusing Peltola of deceiving the public and demanding legal and political consequences. He also called for Dan S. Sullivan to be allowed to contest the election without the presence of either Peltola or the similarly named candidate.

Legal challenges may fail, but uncertainty could persist

Legal experts have questioned whether the Trump administration could successfully use federal litigation to influence election outcomes. Although the president and the Justice Department may pursue lawsuits challenging electoral procedures or results, their ability to determine how votes are counted or which candidates appear on state ballots is limited.

Speaking to Forbes, onathan Diaz, director of voting advocacy and partnerships at the Campaign Legal Center argued that the federal government does not have the authority to decide who gets to vote or dictate whether their ballots are counted. This significantly constrains the administration’s ability to intervene directly in state-run elections.

There is also the possibility of more indirect intervention. Trump could encourage Republican candidates, party officials or other political allies to initiate their own legal challenges, potentially relying on his repeated allegations of election fraud.

However, Danielle Friedman, legal director of the University of Wisconsin’s State Democracy Research Initiative, has pointed to the resilience of the judicial system and existing election-administration structures during previous attempts to challenge election results, reported Forbes. Her assessment suggests that similar legal efforts could encounter substantial institutional resistance.

The central concern, therefore, is not limited to whether Trump or his allies could legally overturn an election result. It is also whether a series of unsuccessful interventions could disrupt the certification process, prolong disputes over the outcome and undermine confidence in the electoral system.

In that sense, the legal limits on presidential authority may prevent direct federal control of elections, but they do not necessarily prevent the political and administrative disruption that could accompany attempts to exercise it.