A large imprint of the numbers “8647” were found on the grass of the National Mall in Washington DC. An investigation was ordered by the US authorities. The markings appeared on a section of lawn near the World War II Memorial, one of the most visited areas in the US capital. Images from the site show the numbers 8, 6 and 7 clearly visible on the grass, while the number 4 appears fainter and less distinct, reported BBC.

The US Park Police received a report of vandalism at around 11.30 am local time on Thursday, reported BBC. Officers visited the site and launched an investigation into the markings. “The cause of the discolouration has not yet been determined. Grass samples have been collected for testing. The investigation is ongoing,” officials said, as per BBC report.

What did investigators find at site?

The markings appear as large numbers imprinted directly onto the grass. While the full sequence reads “8647,” some parts are more visible than others. The number 8 stands out most prominently, while the number 4 appears partially faded, reported BBC.

Investigators collected samples from the affected area in an effort to determine whether chemicals, physical damage or another factor caused the discoloration. Authorities have not announced any findings and have not identified any suspects.

Officials have not said whether the markings were intended as a political statement, a prank or an act of vandalism. For now, authorities are treating the case as an active investigation, reported BBC.

The appearance of “8647” comes at a time when the number sequence has already become the focus of public debate in the United States.

The controversy emerged after former FBI director James Comey shared a photograph on social media that showed the same numbers arranged with seashells on a beach, reported BBC. The post triggered criticism from some supporters of President Donald Trump, who said that the message carried a threatening meaning, as per BBC report.

Prosecutors later examined the matter, although Comey denied any allegation that the image represented a threat against the president. The debate largely centres on the meaning of the number “86.” In American slang, the term often means to remove, reject, cancel or get rid of something. Restaurants frequently use the expression when a menu item is unavailable. Staff may also use it when a disruptive customer is asked to leave.