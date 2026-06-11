First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday announced a new savings and investment program aimed at children in foster care in the United States. The initiative, called the “Fostering the Future Accounts,” will run alongside the government-backed Trump Accounts and will be developed with the US Department of the Treasury, reported CNBC.

The announcement came at a public event attended by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Officials said the program aims to give foster children a structured way to save money and build financial stability as they grow into adulthood.

Melania Trump said the program focuses on long-term independence for vulnerable children. “For the first time, children in foster care will have access to a dedicated investment and savings vehicle,” she said. “Education and savings accounts are the first steps toward personal independence,” she added, according to the CNBC report.

Program to focus on foster kids

The program targets one of the most financially vulnerable groups in the United States. Federal data shows that more than 400,000 children live in foster care across the country, reported CNBC.

Each year, over 23,000 young people leave the foster system when they turn 18 without a permanent family or long-term support system, according to CNBC report. Many of them face difficulties in finding housing, education funding, and stable employment.

A report by the National Foster Youth Institute says many of these young adults enter adulthood without financial safety nets or family support. It states that they often struggle with basic life needs once they leave state care.

Researchers from a 2024 white paper by the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity said foster youth often lack the help many others receive from parents or guardians. “They don’t have parents to call when the rent is overdue, the tuition bill arrives, or they need help getting to a job interview,” the report said.

How will the new savings program work?

Officials told CNBC that the Fostering the Future Accounts will function as dedicated savings and investment accounts for children in foster care. The goal is to help them build financial assets over time and improve their chances of independence after leaving the system.

The program links closely with Trump Accounts, also known as Section 530A accounts, which were introduced under earlier legislation as part of President Donald Trump’s broader economic policy plan.

These accounts are designed for children under the age of 18. They also include a one-time government contribution of $1,000 for children born between 2025 and 2028, reported CNBC.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the new program ensures foster youth become part of the broader system from the beginning. “We are embedding foster youth into the fabric of this program from the outset,” Bessent said. “When Trump Accounts launch on July 4, every eligible child in America will be able to participate, including those for whom the state serves as a legal guardian,” he added.

He said that the Treasury Department will work with child welfare agencies to guide the rollout and ensure access for eligible children.

The broader “Fostering the Future” initiative already aims to improve education, job training and support systems for children in state care. The new accounts add a financial component to that effort.

Officials said the program will focus on long-term savings growth, though details about investment structure and eligibility rules are expected to be finalized before full rollout.