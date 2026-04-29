The US State Department is going all out with its celebrations leading up to the 250th anniversary of American independence. As part of its comprehensive efforts to engage Americans in festivities marking the significant milestone, officials will soon roll out new limited-edition US passport designs featuring President Donald Trump’s image.

One can’t go without encountering the MAGA leader’s face on government insignia these days. As the president continues his branding bid to mark almost anything one could imagine, the ‘America250‘ passports will add to the list of government-aligned programs and entities prominently displaying his name and identity. In addition to the Trump Gold Card, there has already been chatter about putting the Republican politician’s signature on new paper currency, a first for a sitting president.

As first reported by Fox News Digital, the brand-new addition to this series, the ‘America250′ passports are set to be released this summer. Mock-ups of the designs show the POTUS’ image over the Declaration of Independence. In addition to featuring the American flag, they also display Trump’s signature in gold.

Patriot passport unlocked. 🦅



Limited edition. Stamped for America 250. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/86uxPS1FEk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2026

This is a developing story.