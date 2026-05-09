In what was possibly the rarest of rare aviation shockers, a US plane hit a person on the Denver International Airport runway in Colorado on Friday (US time). The domestic flight, Airbus A321, was originally headed to LAX, aka Los Angeles International Airport. However, given the circumstances, the air journey was called off even before takeoff.

According to air traffic control recordings obtained by local US news outlets, including ABC 7 Eyewitness News, Airbus A321’s pilot quickly reported the unprecedented incident to the tower. The panic-stricken interaction has since been released on social media as well.

Panic-stricken Frontier Airlines pilot reports jet hit a person

“Tower, Frontier 4345, we’re stopping on the runway. Uh, we just hit somebody… we have an engine fire,” the pilot is heard on the recordings, as quoted by the outlet.

When asked about the passengers onboard, the pilot replied, “We have 231 souls on board… There was an individual walking across the runway.”

The situation appeared to worsen merely moments later, as the Frontier Airlines pilot told the authorities, “We’ve got smoke on the aircraft.” Subsequently, the aviator admitted that they were going to evacuate on the runway itself.

A Frontier Airlines flight bound for LAX hit a person on the runway during takeoff from Denver International Airport on Friday.



The Airbus A321 was taking off from runway 17L when it appeared to strike an individual walking on the runway. The pilot quickly aborted the takeoff.… pic.twitter.com/CtxCEYgYwl — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 9, 2026

This is a developing story.