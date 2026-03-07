US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington could shift its attention to Cuba after the ongoing conflict with Iran concludes, suggesting that the Caribbean nation may become a key focus of US foreign policy in the near future.

His remarks have sparked renewed debate about the direction of American strategy in both the Middle East and Latin America.

Trump made the comments during a reception at the White House for players of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. Speaking about the ongoing military operations against Iran, he said the US intends to resolve that conflict first.

However, he added that addressing the situation in Cuba would be “just a question of time,” indicating that Washington could soon turn its attention to the island nation.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. In recent weeks, US and Israeli military actions against Iran have intensified, significantly damaging Tehran’s military capabilities and deepening instability in the region.

Energy blocade imposed on Cuba

At the same time, relations between the US and Cuba have deteriorated sharply. The Trump administration has imposed strict economic measures on Havana, including a fuel and energy blockade that has worsened the country’s economic crisis. Cuba has long depended on imported oil, particularly from Venezuela, but supply disruptions and US sanctions have led to severe shortages of fuel and electricity across the island.

‘You have done a good job in Cuba’

During his remarks, Trump also praised US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a Cuban-American politician, for his work on Cuba-related policy. Trump suggested that Cuba may eventually seek negotiations with Washington and hinted that political changes could occur on the island.

Trump’s comments have raised concerns internationally that US attention may shift from the Middle East to Latin America once the Iran conflict subsides.

The Cuban government has condemned US actions in the Middle East and expressed support for Iran, further straining diplomatic ties.

According to AFP, no oil has been imported to the island since January 9, forcing airlines to cut flights and worsening the country’s long-running economic crisis. Both Trump and Rubio have previously expressed support for regime change in Havana.