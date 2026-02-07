A video circulating online claimed to show protests outside New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence after his mother and award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair was named in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein files.

The purported clip showed residents shouting “shame” and confronting the mayor about the emails. One protester could be heard saying, “We voted for you… you lied to us,” while others demanded accountability for his family’s alleged connection to the Epstein case.

While multiple outlets confirmed that a protest had indeed taken place outside Mamdani’s New York City residence, Financial Express couldn’t independently confirm the authenticity of the clip.

There is no public information indicating police action, permits, or official records related to the gathering. According to Grok, the footage being shared online shows a real location and audible chants, but stated that the demonstration appeared limited in size and scope.

What is Mira Nair’s alleged link to Epstein?

Among the thousands of documents released by the US Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act is an email from publicist Peggy Siegal dated October 2009.

The email described an afterparty at Ghislaine Maxwell’s Manhattan townhouse following a screening of Nair’s film Amelia.

The email mentioned high-profile attendees, including former US President Bill Clinton and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, and also commented on the film’s reception and the party atmosphere.

Nair not accused of wrongdoing

While the emails do mention Nair’s name, she has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Importantly, Nair has not been arrested or accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. There is no indication of any illegal activity involving Mamdani.

Mamdani took over as the youngest and first Muslim and South Asian Mayor of New York City on January 1.