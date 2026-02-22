Greenland’s government has firmly rejected a proposal from US President Donald Trump to send a hospital ship to the Arctic territory, saying the autonomous region’s public healthcare system already serves its population and that such offers should be made through diplomatic channels, officials said.

On Saturday, Trump announced on social media that he was working with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, his special envoy to Greenland, to dispatch a US hospital vessel to the island. In a Truth Social post, he wrote that the ship would care for “many people who are sick and not being taken care of there” and added “It’s on the way!!!”, though no clear details were provided about the specific medical needs or which vessel would be sent.

‘No thanks’: Greenland’s snub to the offer

However, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Greenland’s prime minister, responded on Sunday with a blunt “no thanks,” saying in a social media post that the idea had been “noted” but was unnecessary.

Notably, Greenland has a publicly funded healthcare system where treatment is free for its citizens, he said, and urged that future initiatives be discussed directly with authorities rather than announced via social media.

Denmark echoes Greenland’s stance

Denmark, of which Greenland is an autonomous territory, echoed that position. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told local media that Greenlanders already receive the care they need, either on the island or in Denmark if specialised treatment is required.

“It’s not as if there’s a need for a special healthcare initiative in Greenland,” he said, noting that there are five regional hospitals across the vast Arctic territory and free access to care under the Danish system.

The exchange comes amid ongoing diplomatic talks between Greenland, Denmark and the US, aimed at easing tensions that have grown over Washington’s renewed interest in the island.

Trump has periodically raised the idea of Greenland’s strategic importance and even previously suggested acquiring the territory, comments that have been met with resistance from Copenhagen.

The hospital ship proposal was also announced on the same day that Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command said it had medically evacuated a crew member from a US submarine near Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, an incident whose connection to Trump’s announcement was unclear.