Savannah Guthrie has opened her heart to the world, sharing the deep pain her family is going through more than seven weeks after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, vanished from her home in Arizona. In an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb, she said, “Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony. It is unbearable,” she said, repeating the words as if trying to release the weight she has been carrying every single day.

Haunted by fear and the unknown

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to attend a virtual church gathering. The last time she was seen was the previous evening, after a dinner at her daughter Annie’s home. Since then, there has been no sign of her, only questions that have no answers.

For Savannah, the uncertainty has been the hardest part. “And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night,” she said. “And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now.” Her nights are no longer peaceful, but filled with images she wishes she could escape.

A family’s plea for help and hope

In the days following Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah and her siblings, including her brother Camron, came together in a deeply emotional video message, pleading with anyone who might know something to come forward. Their voices trembled as they spoke saying they were “ready to talk.”

At the same time, they held onto gratitude, thanking people across the country for their prayers. They said they believe those prayers are being felt, not just by them, but somehow by their mother too.

Clues that deepen the pain

Investigators have found very few answers, but what they have uncovered has been deeply troubling. Surveillance footage shows a masked, armed individual near Nancy’s home, appearing to interfere with a security camera in the early morning hours. Shortly after, the camera went dark. Authorities later revealed that Nancy’s blood was found on the porch of her home, a detail that has only intensified the family’s fear about what may have happened that night.

Holding on while the search continues

The search for Nancy now involves both state and federal agencies, all trying to piece together what happened. Investigators are exploring every possibility, including using advanced forensic techniques to identify unknown DNA found inside the house. Meanwhile, the Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward, hoping it will lead to information that brings her home. The FBI has also announced a reward for any details that could help solve the case.

Savannah, who has stepped away from her role on the “TODAY” show during this painful time, recently made a brief return but remains focused on her family and the search. Every day is a struggle between hope and fear, between holding on and breaking down.