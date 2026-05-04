A United Airlines flight arriving from Italy struck a light pole and a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike while approaching Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The aircraft later landed safely at the airport with 221 passengers and 10 crew members on board. No injuries were reported inside the plane.

The incident took place near the airport during the aircraft’s final approach. Officials said the plane made contact with a light pole and the top of a tractor-trailer traveling northbound on the Turnpike. The truck driver suffered minor injuries and later received treatment at a hospital.

United Airlines said the aircraft taxied to the gate normally after landing. The airline added that the plane suffered only minor damage. “Our maintenance team is evaluating damage to the aircraft and we will investigate how this occurred,” United Airlines said in a statement.

BREAKING: Watch as United Airlines Flight 169 hits bakery truck while landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey. Truck driver hospitalized after suffering small cuts. pic.twitter.com/NuIx0oQ8UD — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 3, 2026

“We will conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident and our crew has been removed from service as part of the process,” it added.

Details of incident

Authorities said the flight approached Newark airport when part of the aircraft, believed to be one of its tires or debris from the landing gear area, struck the tractor-trailer and a nearby light pole. Dashcam footage later captured the moment of impact.

The truck belonged to Baker’s Express and carried bread products to a depot near Newark airport. The company’s parent group, H&S Family of Bakeries, confirmed details of the incident.

Chuck Paterakis, vice president of transportation for Schmidt Bakery and owner of H&S Family of Bakeries, said the truck driver experienced contact from the aircraft while driving on the Turnpike.

“The driver experienced a commercial plane’s tires landing on the tractor or brushing the top of the tractor,” Paterakis told ABC News.

The driver, identified as Warren Boardley of Baltimore, safely pulled the truck over after the incident and contacted his employer. Company officials said the trailer itself did not suffer major damage and the bread products inside remained untouched. “The trailer is not damaged, and the bread product was not touched,” Paterakis said.

Boardley suffered cuts to his arm and forearm after glass shattered inside the vehicle. Authorities described the injuries as non-life-threatening. He later left the hospital after treatment.

Investigation details

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board launched investigations into the incident soon after the plane landed. Officials from the FAA and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority visited the scene on Sunday evening to inspect the roadway and collect evidence.

The Port Authority police department and New Jersey state police also responded after reports of the strike near the airport approach path.

Airport officials inspected the runway after the incident. Authorities later cleared the area and resumed normal airport operations. Paterakis said the outcome could have been far worse if the impact had happened differently, reported ABC News.

“Everybody, the driver and everybody on the plane, should be very fortunate,” he said. “Because it could have been the opposite of what happened, and a little help from God went a long way tonight for everybody on the plane, including the driver,” he added.