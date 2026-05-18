A Navy air show in Idaho came to a sudden stop on Sunday after two fighter jets crashed midair during a demonstration. All four crew members managed to eject safely before the aircraft went down, PBS confirmed.

The crash happened during the second day of the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in southwestern Idaho. The event was later cancelled for the rest of the day.

Two US Navy jets collide during performance

Mountain Home Air Force Base confirmed that the aircraft involved were two US Navy EA-18G Growlers from Electronic Attack Squadron 129 based in Whidbey Island, Washington.

Speaking to PBS, US officials said the jets collided at about 12:10 pm local time while carrying out an aerial demonstration. The crash happened around two miles northwest of the base. “All four of the air crew successfully ejected, and they are being evaluated by medical personnel. First responders are on the scene,” the base said in a statement.

Authorities added that the incident is still being investigated.

Videos show parachutes opening in the sky

People at the air show said they saw the two aircraft collide in the sky before crashing to the ground. Videos and photos shared online showed the jets spinning after the collision and crashing in a fiery blast, sending thick black smoke into the sky. Other clips showed four parachutes opening moments before the crash.

BREAKING: Two US Navy fighter jets have just had a MID-AIR COLLISION during the air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho



It appears all four crew members punched out of the aircraft, which then fell to the ground and exploded.



Pray for the crew. Their conditions are… pic.twitter.com/GtxiINwIk9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2026

According to the Idaho Statesman, an announcer at the air show later told the crowd that all four Navy crew members had been found safe. “We had four good parachutes,” the announcer said. “The crews were able to eject. They’re located one mile south of where the smoke is. The parachutes came down.”

Officials at the 366th Fighter Wing public affairs office did not immediately release more details about the aircraft or the condition of the crew members after landing.

Gunfighter Skies Air show called off after the crash

Later, the Mountain Home Police Department announced that the air show had been cancelled for the rest of Sunday. Police also asked people not to travel to the base “as a spectator, as the event will no longer be taking place.”

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show is a popular event that celebrates aviation history and showcases modern military aircraft and flying skills. The US Air Force Thunderbirds were the main attraction during both days of the event.

“The Gunfighters are proud to open our gates and share our mission with the community we call home,” Col. D. Ray Gunter, commander of the 366th Fighter Wing, had said before the event. “This event attaches a face to the mission, showcasing the skilled professionals and dedicated Airmen who make airpower possible.”

Weather conditions at the time appeared mostly clear. According to the National Weather Service, visibility was good, though winds were gusting up to 29 mph around the time of the crash.