An emergency-like situation took over at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday (US time) amid reports of shots being fired at the scene. US President Donald Trump and other top official present at the location were rushed off stage by the security detail, while some other guests leapt under tables as per the orders from the Secret Service.

The shocking development was caught on camera, as videos of the same instantly surfaced on social media.

As the unprecedented security scare struck fear into the hearts of many, heavily armed Secret Service agents and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall. “Out of the way, sir!” someone was heard yelling, while others were asked to duck.

Who was at the White House Correspondents dinner?

Alongside Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, mentalist Oz Pearlman and WHCA boss Weijia Jiang were hustled out of the high-profile dinner. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also in attendance.

Hundreds of renowned journalists, celebrities national leaders were all awaiting Trump to address the room when the threat unfolded at the Washington Hill’s banquet hall.

In a fresh update, the POTUS and other top leaders were reported uninjured after the unspecified threat at the annual dinner of White House correspondents. No injuries were reported immediately, according to the Associated Press, with one law-enforcement official noting that a shooter opened fire outside of the room where Trump and others were seated.

US reports subsequently confirmed both Trump and Vance were safe, citing aides. The sudden chaotic scenes unfolded at the White House Correspondents Association dinner hours after the POTUS called off top officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s scheduled trip to Pakistan. They were supposed to visit the South Asian country for a second round of peace talks with the Iranian delegation amid the ongoing West Asian crisis.

Trump, however, ultimately scrapped those plans, telling reporters, “We’re not going to spend 15 hours in airplanes all the time going back and forth to be giving a document that was not good enough, and so we’ll deal by telephone, and they can call us anytime they want.”

What happened at the White House Correspondents dinner?

Relying on its Washington DC-based politics editor’s account, Deadline reported that at four shots were heard in the Washington Hilton ballroom. Similarly, a freelance photographer for Reuters claimed to have heard four to six loud bangs in the hotel.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s security told CNN that a shooter in the lobby was dead.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump rushed off stage by Secret Service at White House corespondent dinner. pic.twitter.com/2rnQDWp6oL — Remarks (@remarks) April 26, 2026

This is a developing story.