At a time when weather conditions had already caused flight disruptions at one of New York‘s busiest airports, LaGuardia Airport (LGA), another unexpected development is poised to result in even further hindrances for those hoping to fly in and out of the landmark airport.

Videos and photos of the large air travel hub circulating on social media on Wednesday (US time) captured a glimpse of an unprecedented sinkhole in the middle of a runway, which subsequently shut down on the morning of May 20. LaGuardia Airport has since issued an official confirmation, offering insight into the shocking discovery.

New York’s LaGuardia Airport issues statement after sinkhole discovery

In an official statement shared via social media platform X, the airport confirmed that the Port Authority of New York identified a sinkhole near Runway 4/22 during its daily morning inspection at approximately 11 am local time. Following this development, the runway was immediately shut down, prompting swift action by emergency construction and engineering crews.

The cause is still being determined, with “complete necessary repairs” underway as “quickly and safely as possible,” according to the airport.

“The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve,” LGA stated. “The Port Authority is in close communication with airlines and airport partners and will continue providing updates as conditions evolve.”

At approximately 11 a.m., the Port Authority was conducting its daily morning inspection of LaGuardia’s airfield when crews identified a sinkhole near Runway 4/22. The runway was immediately shut down, and emergency construction and engineering crews are onsite to determine the… — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) May 20, 2026

As obtained by CBS News, an air traffic audio recording shed light on a conversation regarding the sinkhole between a pilot and officials on the ground. “Ground, what happened to Runway 4/22?” the pilot is heard asking. Ground replies, “There is a sinkhole.”

“Part of the construction project?” the pilot asks again. “I think that’s safe to assume that,” Ground responds. “Looks like they’ve got equipment out there now.”

What’s the latest on LaGuardia?

A video circulating on X showed an excavator helping with the much-needed repairs. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the runway would remain closed until 10 am Thursday (US time), as reported by NBC New York. As of 2:30 pm Wednesday, flights to the busy airport in New York were being delayed an hour and a half.

A sinkhole at LaGuardia Airport shuts down the same runway where Air Canada flight AC8646 collided with a fire truck on 22 March 2026.



The sinkhole was discovered near Runway 4/22 during a routine morning inspection by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey forcing a… pic.twitter.com/xRVMaeJy6z — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 20, 2026

About an hour before issuing an update on the latest discovery, LaGuardia also told passengers via X, “Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight.”

Moreover, this week’s news tied to the NYC hub comes days after LaGuardia issued advisories urging passengers to make plans while budgeting extra travel time and using alternative travel options in light of the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) service suspension due to a strike.