Chilling videos of New York’s Times Square flooded social media on Thursday (US time) after several gunshots were fired at the popular tourist hub in the United States. The shocking turn of events unfolded as countless people poured into the streets of lower Manhattan for the celebratory parade for the NBA winners, the New York Knicks, honouring the basketball team’s first championship triumph in 53 years.

According to the Associated Press, US authorities said they deployed 10,000 police officers for safety purposes linked to the event. However, that wasn’t enough to prevent the deadly development in Times Square at around 3:40 pm.

Times Square shooting videos show bystanders running to safety

Videos circulating on social media showed chaos erupting at the New York hub as several gunshots rang out during the post-NBA championship celebrations. A massive crowd of panic-stricken tourists and bystanders was seen rushing to safety and ducking to take cover while suspects were spotted running down the street.

EarthCam's Times Square cameras captured today's shooting incident and the immediate crowd response in the heart of New York City. pic.twitter.com/2ycU02zhZT — EarthCam (@EarthCam) June 18, 2026

A webcam video put the focus on at least two people wearing black clothing opening fire using handguns at a crowded intersection, the Associated Press reported.

Officers quickly jumped into action and chased a suspect down the street, as the shooting took place near a parked police vehicle.

Seconds after shots were heard, chaos broke out inside the nearby Raising Cane’s restaurant. An eyewitness told CBS News, “It sounded like glass was shattering ’cause people were rushing in, panicking.”

Another person told the outlet, “A bunch of people running in carelessly. There’s children on the floor. It was loud. It was like it was right behind, right next to me. I just laid down on the floor.”

A third person said that when they suddenly saw everyone running, they took cover inside a Hershey store and stayed there.

What do we know about the Times Square shooting suspect?

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem in Times Square, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Charges have yet to be filed against him.

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Another angle shows the moment shots were fired in Times Square.



🎥: @RapidReport2025 https://t.co/qjW0KMNxtm pic.twitter.com/tZq2znvmxs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 18, 2026

As reported by CBS News, officials said the teen suspect opened fire on a group of people. A dispute reportedly broke out among a large crowd after 3:30 pm on Broadway between West 44th and 45th streets.

Although little was known at the time of reporting, a 26-year-old man, who is said to have been slashed in the neck, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, CBS News reported.

A second shooting was also reported at West 45th Street and Eighth Avenue.

No one appeared to have been hit by the gunfire.

According to ABC7, a weapon was recovered from the scene of the gunfire.