Dramatic new footage has emerged showing the moment a United Airlines Boeing 767 struck a light pole and a ground vehicle while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to details shared by air traffic controllers, the aircraft was travelling at approximately 160 mph when it made contact during the landing stage. The incident resulted in visible damage to the plane, including a hole in the side of the fuselage and damage to one of its tyres.

The truck driver, Warren Boardley from Baltimore, was injured in the incident but escaped with minor harm. Officials said he suffered only minor injuries. Thankfully, no passengers or crew members on the flight were reported hurt.

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New footage shows the moment a United Airlines plane collided with a light pole and a truck while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport.



The Boeing 767 was traveling at about 160 mph when it made contact.



Air traffic controllers say there was a hole in the side of… https://t.co/95QdBrihtK pic.twitter.com/m4BofEwB5d — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 5, 2026

Videos capture the shocking moment

Videos of the incident have started circulating online. The footage captures the plane moving at high speed before the sudden collision, making it clear how unexpected the situation was.

So far, United Airlines has not shared what caused the accident. Authorities are now trying to figure out exactly what went wrong and how both the light pole and the truck ended up in the aircraft’s path.

The investigation is being handled by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight, identified as United Flight 169, was arriving from Venice, Italy. On board were more than 200 passengers and 10 crew members. The plane was flying at over 160 miles per hour as it crossed above the New Jersey Turnpike just outside the airport, according to Flightradar24.

Earlier, a video from the truck’s dashcam gave a clear picture of the situation. The driver can be seen moving along the highway as the sound of the plane grows louder. Within seconds, the landing gear tyres hit the truck, shaking it hard and sending glass flying.

NEW: Security camera footage shows a United Airlines plane clipping a truck while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/vQRBMJWJ79 — JUST IN | World (@justinbroadcast) May 5, 2026

Witnesses describe a close call

People on the highway could hardly believe what they saw. Speaking to CNN, one driver, Steve Kohnenkamp, said the plane flew shockingly low. “I was like, ‘I think I just survived something that was really, really miraculous,’” he said, adding that if the plane had been just a few feet lower, the outcome could have been far worse.

Another witness, Patrick Oyulu, called the moment surreal. “You’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is a movie! What are we seeing here,’” he said, recalling the strong gust of wind, followed by smoke and debris.

Interestingly, recordings of air traffic control suggest that the pilots and controllers did not immediately realise the plane had hit the pole.