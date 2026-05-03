🚨🇺🇸 Watch as firefighters battle a massive blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon at the Marine Science Lab on the University of South Florida's St. Petersburg campus.



Crews were filmed working to contain the blaze as it tore through the building.



No word yet on what caused… https://t.co/tRWFr8sPiA pic.twitter.com/KzfHLq4uN3