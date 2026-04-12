Footage circulating online captured visuals of heavy police presence, with emergency crews also taking over the scene, in Union Township, New Jersey, USA, on Saturday (US time), after reports of a “mass shooting” in the area.

According to US reports, at least one person was killed and several others injured after a gunman opened fire at a bustling eatery of the popular fast-food chain Chick-fil-A along Route 22.

Chick-fil-A shooting in New Jersey: All we know

Offering an update on the matter, local police said they were investigation the shooting that happened at Union Township Chick-fil-A stop on Saturday night. Reports of a shooting emerged just after 8:45 pm at the restaurant near Gelb Avenue, CBS News reported.

A man, who claims his girlfriend works there, told the US news outlet’s New York division that a group of men entered the store and went directly behind the counter. Ultimately, they fired multiple shots at the spot.

Large police presence spotted in footage shared online

Videos shared online showed a massive police presence at the scene late Saturday night. Police and employees were seen inside the restaurant, while other officers could be spotted out in the parking lot area.

Blinking lights from vehicles of numerous emergency responders appeared to have lit up an entire street in the New Jersey neighbourhood in the most concerning way possible.

🚨#BREAKING: Numerous people are injured as emergency crews are on the scene responding to a mass shooting after gunfire erupted inside a Chick-fil-A



📌#Union | #NewJersey.



At this time, numerous emergency crews are on the scene in Union Township, New Jersey, responding to and… pic.twitter.com/rGWSs4qCfg — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 12, 2026

Police have yet to disclose an official account of the exact number of injuries.

This is a an ongoing investigation.