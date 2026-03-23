Four firefighters were critically injured Sunday night after an Air Canada flight collided with a firetruck at LaGuardia Airport, sources told NY Post. The incident happened on Runway 4 at the Queens airport. The plane was arriving from Montreal when it struck a firetruck on its way to a gate. Emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars, rushed to the scene.

Footage shared on social media showed the front of the commuter plane badly damaged and tilted, while emergency responders assisted the injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Port Authority, and the FDNY have not yet commented on the incident. Police reportedly transmitted a second alarm for “Box 37” at the airport, raising a major emergency response.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: MULTIPLE CRITICAL PATIENTS AFTER AIR CANADA FLIGHT COLLIDES WITH VEHICLE WHILE LANDING AT LAGUARDIA AIRPORT. POSSIBLE FATALITIES. https://t.co/hZWimAuwe5 pic.twitter.com/62SUgxoUkA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 23, 2026

Firefighters and passengers affected

The firefighters injured in the crash are from the Port Authority Police Department and were rushed to nearby hospitals. About 100 passengers were on board the flight, many of whom were part of a group of Orthodox Jews from the New York area. Authorities said all passengers were being evaluated for injuries, though no serious passenger injuries have been reported so far. The collision occurred during heavy weather, which had already caused delays at the airport earlier that evening. The plane was moving toward a gate when the crash happened.