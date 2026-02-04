The Washington Post has announced widespread layoffs across its workforce, dealing a serious blow to the once-lavish newsroom and triggering concern among journalists about the future of the storied publication.

The cuts were disclosed to the staff on Wednesday by Executive Editor Matt Murray and Human Resources Chief Wayne Connell in an internal email that instructed employees to “stay home” and attend an 8:30 a.m. Zoom meeting where the news was delivered, CNN reported.

Notably, the development comes as Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos‘ Amazon also announced a massive round of layoffs, affecting over 16,000 people.

‘Significant actions affecting the company’

In the call, leadership described a series of “significant actions” affecting the company, which most staff interpreted as mass layoffs and a broader reorientation of the newspaper.

The announcement capped weeks of anxiety in the newsroom over rumours of looming cuts. Prior indications included an internal memo signalling that the paper would not send reporters to cover the 2026 Winter Olympics, a move that deeply unsettled staff before the decision was later reversed, Fox News reported.

The Post is shuttering the sports desk in its current form, dialling back its international footprint, making Metro more “nimble and focused” and eliminating Books. A third of the company has been affected, according to Fox News.

A section of the global desk has also been affected, according to the New York Post. Staff members who have been at the Post for years are now waiting to receive formal emails confirming whether their positions remain.

Why did Washington Post layoff hundreds?

Several reports indicate that the primary driver is financial sustainability. Publisher Will Lewis reportedly stated that the paper had lost more than $177 million over the previous two years. The publication has struggled to find a profitable business model that offsets these losses, leading owner Jeff Bezos to order deep cuts to stem the bleeding.

After peaking at 3 million subscribers during the first Trump administration, numbers have fallen significantly

Editorial staff appealed to Bezos

Reporters and editorial staff had sent appeals to Bezos in the weeks leading up to the layoffs, urging him to reconsider and to preserve coverage in key areas, New York Post.

Employees and the Washington Post Guild, the union representing the newsroom, warned that a decline in newsroom breadth could damage the paper’s credibility and editorial impact.

Even before Wednesday’s announcement, morale had reportedly been low amid ongoing coverage changes and decisions about editorial direction, according to the New York Post.