Veteran investor Warren Buffett has paused his usual annual donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as he waits for the outcome of a review into the foundation’s links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

This is the first time in nearly two decades that Buffett has delayed his contribution. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said a decision could come later this year when Buffett releases his annual Thanksgiving letter. The findings of the foundation’s internal review are expected sometime this summer.

Buffett seeks clarity on Epstein links

People cited in the report said Buffett and those close to him have been in contact with the foundation’s leadership, including CEO Mark Suzman, to better understand Epstein’s connections to the organisation and the progress of the review.

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Buffett, now 95 and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has traditionally donated company stock to the foundation every summer. Since 2006, he has given more than $43 billion as part of a “lifetime” pledge he made after forming a close philanthropic partnership with the foundation.

Gates’ past association with Epstein resurfaces

Bill Gates became acquainted with Epstein in 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to soliciting an underage girl for prostitution. Since late 2025, emails and photos highlighting their association have surfaced through documents released by the Department of Justice and Congress.

In testimony before the House Oversight Committee on June 10, Gates acknowledged the relationship, calling it a “grave error in judgment,” but said he neither witnessed nor took part in any criminal activity linked to Epstein.

He also stated that he only became aware that Epstein was a registered sex offender in 2018, following reporting by Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown.

Buffett distances himself as scrutiny continues

Speaking to CNBC in March, Buffett said he had not spoken to Gates since the Epstein-related documents were made public. “I don’t want to be in a position where I know things … to be called as a witness,” he said. Buffett added, “I think until it gets cleared up, it doesn’t make sense to do a lot of talking,” referring to the ongoing scrutiny around Epstein and Gates.