Voters across Virginia head to the polls on Tuesday to decide a high-stakes constitutional amendment that could reshape the state’s congressional map before the next mid-term elections. The outcome may influence which party gains an advantage in the US House of Representatives.

The proposal allows state lawmakers to redraw congressional districts earlier than the usual once-a-decade cycle. Under current law, districts are set every ten years by the Virginia Redistricting Commission. That process took place in 2021 and is scheduled again in 2031. The amendment would give the General Assembly temporary authority to act sooner under specific conditions.

Polling stations open from 6 am to 7 pm, and officials allow anyone in line by closing time to cast a ballot. Voters will have to present valid identification. The voters can choose from multiple voting locations, including polling places and drop-off sites.

Why is this election crucial?

The proposed amendment could change the balance of political power in Virginia’s congressional delegation. The state currently sends 11 representatives to Congress, including six Democrats and five Republicans.

According to Fox News report, Democrats support the proposal as it would allow them to redraw district boundaries in a way that would favour their candidates. Under the proposed map, eight districts would strongly favor Democrats, two would lean Democratic but remain competitive, and only one would strongly favor Republicans. This shift could help Democrats gain several additional seats in Congress.

Such a change carries national implications. Control of the House often depends on a small number of seats, and even a few gains from Virginia could affect which party holds power in Washington.

What polls suggest

A survey by State Navigate shows about 53 percent of voters support the amendment, while 47 percent oppose it. The narrow margin points to a closely divided electorate.

Opponents say the proposal opens the door to political manipulation of district boundaries, a practice often called gerrymandering. By adjusting lines, lawmakers can group voters in ways that increase their party’s chances of winning, reported Al Jazeera.

Supporters say the amendment ensures Virginia can respond if other states redraw their maps outside the normal cycle. They say it keeps the state competitive and prevents disadvantage in national elections.

If voters approve the amendment, the new map will take effect in time for the 2026 congressional elections. If they reject it, the current districts will remain unchanged until the next scheduled redistricting in 2031.