Dramatic footage of a chilling collision near the Port of New Orleans in the United States surfaced on social media on Friday (US time). Multiple videos captured the moment an Atlantic Asphalt tanker gradually moved toward an American Cruise Lines riverboat on the afternoon of November 13, and the even more shocking aftermath as the second vessel completely tipped over on impact.

According to crash-site visuals in the videos available online, the tanker struck the river cruise ship while it was docked at the Port of New Orleans on the Mississippi River. Port of New Orleans Chief Melanie Montroll said at the news conference that calls regarding the crash came in around 1:30 pm EST. At the time, people had started attempting to help passengers escape the capsizing boat.

What caused the New Orleans tanker crash?

Even more visuals have since appeared on the social media platform X, shedding light on how rescue operations were launched immediately. The crash occurred after the Atlantic Asphalt tanker “lost control,” City of New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said at a news conference after the heart-rending incident.

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INSANE: Footage shows aftermath of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker crash into the American Heritage river cruiser on the Mississippi River in New Orleans.



129 passengers were on board at the time of the crash.



This is horrifying. Pray 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WiLXHessaj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2026

Passengers on board the American Cruise Lines ship started disembarking after the collision, she said during the news briefing later that day. However, as that was happening, the cruise ship began sinking and eventually “toppled over and flipped,” leaving many people in the water.

US Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham added that the tanker appeared to have faced “some type of a loss of steering,” noting that the person driving the tanker was a river pilot.

“The exact reason why” remains under investigation, Burnham added at the conference.

New Orleans boat crash hailed ‘Miracle on the Mississippi’

Officials hailed the incident a “miracle on the Mississippi,” as all passengers were accounted for despite the terrifying collision on water.

Footage before the boats collided https://t.co/cN9bKtOwIQ pic.twitter.com/DguDKZNP39 — J 🎙️ (@blackhawkce457) November 13, 2026

“We have zero people unaccounted for, which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi,” Mayor Moreno said.

According to US officials, more than 180 people were on board the cruise ship, CNN reported. Thirty-two people were eventually taken to local hospitals for treatment. Fortunately, none of them suffered critical injuries.