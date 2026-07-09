A Southwest Airlines flight destined for Las Vegas was forced to turn around mid-journey, about 90 minutes after it took off from Kahului, Hawaii, on Sunday (US time), July 5. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane was eventually diverted to Honolulu after the aircraft issued an international distress signal over the Pacific Ocean.

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, Southwest flight WN139 departed Kahului Airport on the island of Maui around 8:40 pm local time. It was scheduled to land at Harry Reid International Airport in Nevada about five-and-a-half hours later.

Changing course, the plane, cruising at about 32,500 feet, was diverted to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and arrived at its new destination just before midnight Monday.

Southwest Airlines Boeing plane issued a distress call

The Southwest plane’s crew issued the “7700” distress call, which is the standard international transponder code signalling an in-flight emergency, according to aviation website Airlive.net.

Once a squawk 7700 is issued, authorities on the ground must clear the runway and prepare necessary emergency services. As a result, Airlive.net’s report further indicated that emergency services were on standby at the Honolulu airport. No injuries were reported.

Why was the Las Vegas-bound Southwest Airlines flight diverted?

Addressing the in-flight development, the US-based airline told The Arizona Republic and People.com that its Boeing aircraft was diverted to Honolulu due to a passenger’s medical issue. Officials refrained from sharing any further details regarding the incident. e

An airline spokesperson also told the local US news outlet that an extra flight was added from Honolulu to Las Vegas for flyers impacted by the emergency U-turn. Their statement, however, added, “getting a crew and aircraft into position in Hawaii sometimes takes a bit of time.”

In a statement to People.com, Southwest added that the plane was diverted to Honolulu instead of its origin due to the Federal Aviation Administration’s demarcation point for Hawaii-mainland service. The mid-ocean physical boundary determines whether a plane between the US mainland and Hawaii should be redirected to a mainland destination or return to Hawaii after a reported emergency.

In other news, a Los Angeles-bound Delta Air Lines flight, also a Boeing aircraft, was forced to divert to Fresno Yosemite International earlier this week after crew members received an engine warning mid-flight after beginning its journey from San Francisco.

Meanwhile, another major flight scare in Pakistan involving a Boeing 737 cargo plane saw the plane go missing off the coast after experiencing a series of unavoidable altitude changes. The flight approaching Karachi from Sharjah, UAE, reported a “navigational system issue” before it went off radar. Following a 12-hour search, Pakistan’s navy and maritime rescue agency “successfully located and identified wreckage of K2 Airways cargo B737 which was declared missing last night,” according to the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The plane’s wreckage was located in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Ormara. Five crew members who were on board the private cargo plane are still missing.