As tensions between the United States and Iran rose again in the Gulf region, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that the American military operation in the Strait of Hormuz is temporary and defensive.

Speaking at the Pentagon, Hegseth said the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remained in place despite recent exchanges of fire near the strategic waterway. “The ceasefire is not over,” Hegseth said.

He said the United States would continue to defend commercial shipping routes aggressively if necessary. “We said we would defend and defend aggressively, and we absolutely have. Iran knows that,” he said.

The comments came a day after US President Donald Trump launched a new naval mission called Project Freedom. The operation aims to secure commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran effectively shut down the route following the outbreak of conflict involving the US and Israel on February 28.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important shipping routes with one-fifth of the global energy supply passing through the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman.

What is Project Freedom?

Hegseth described Project Freedom as a limited operation designed only to protect commercial vessels from Iranian attacks. “Project Freedom is defensive in nature, focused in scope and temporary in duration, with one mission, protecting innocent commercial shipping from Iranian aggression,” he said.

He added that US forces would not need to enter Iranian airspace or waters during the operation. “We’re not looking for a fight,” Hegseth said. “Iran does not control the strait.”

The Pentagon also announced that the United States had established what Hegseth called a “red, white, and blue dome” over the Strait of Hormuz. The system involves constant monitoring and protection by American naval, air and land forces.

US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said American forces now provide round-the-clock security for commercial ships moving through the region. “Commercial vessels that transit through the area will see, hear and feel US combat power around them on the sea, in the skies, and on the radio,” Caine said.

The Pentagon said more than 15,000 American service members are involved in the mission. The operation includes fighter aircraft, drones, helicopters, naval ships and air defense systems operating around the clock.

According to Caine, Iran launched cruise missiles, drones and attacks using fast boats against shipping routes and US positions in recent days. American helicopters and naval forces intercepted those attacks.

He also said Iran attacked neighboring countries, including Oman and the United Arab Emirates. One attack targeted the Fujairah oil terminal in the UAE, but US forces successfully stopped it.

The Pentagon said six ships attempted to break through the American security zone since Monday, but all were turned back.

Hegseth said the operation remains separate from earlier US military campaigns known as Economic Fury and Epic Fury. He urged other countries to take greater responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz in the future. “The world needs this waterway a lot more than we do,” he said. “At an appropriate place and time, we will hand responsibility back to you,” he added.

Is ceasefire between US and Iran still active?

Despite the latest military exchanges, both Hegseth and General Caine said the situation had not crossed into a full-scale war again.

Caine described Iran’s recent actions as “low harassing fire” that remained below the level needed to restart major combat operations. “We’re still at pretty low level kinetics at this point in time,” Caine said. “No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve,” he said.

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He added that the decision to restart a wider war would depend on political leadership rather than military commanders. “The threshold of restarting the war on Iran is a political situation above my pay grade,” he said.

Still, Caine warned that American forces stand ready if conditions worsen.“CENTCOM and the rest of the joint force remain ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so,” he said.

Hegseth also warned Tehran against targeting international shipping during the operation. “Iran will face overwhelming firepower if it attacks commercial shipping,” he said.

The defense secretary accused Iran of threatening shipping in the region for years. “Iran has been harassing ships in the Hormuz for too long,” Hegseth said. “America is using its strength to lift up others. Iran is trying to subjugate others,” he added.

The United States also called on allies to support the mission. Trump earlier urged South Korea to join the operation after a South Korean cargo vessel reportedly came under fire from Iranian forces.