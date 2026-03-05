US President Donald Trump gave an excellent ’15 out of 10′ rating to the country’s armed forces as the war against Iran entered Day 6. Over 1,000 Iranians have been killed in the war as US and Israel targeted security forces across the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to tech executives at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said the US and its allies were gaining the upper hand in the conflict. “We’re doing well on the war front, to put it mildly,” Trump said.

“We’re in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead,” Trump further said.

Recent developments in US-Israel war on Iran

In the most recent developments, a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka, marking a major escalation in naval combat during the conflict. It was the first time an American submarine had sunk an enemy vessel since the Second World War.

“The US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran’s shores,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Thursday morning. “Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret [the] precedent it has set,” he added.

Iran’s retaliation

Iran also claimed that it hit a US tanker in the northern ⁠part of the Gulf and the vessel was on fire. There was no immediate confirmation of the incident or of a similar attack that Iran claimed ‌earlier ⁠this week.

The Guards said in their Thursday statement carried by state media that, in ⁠time of war, passage through the Strait of Hormuz will ⁠be under the control of the Islamic ⁠Republic.

The Pentagon, on the other hand, has said the ongoing campaign aims to cripple Iran’s missile capabilities and degrade its military infrastructure. At least six soldiers have lost their lives in the war so far.