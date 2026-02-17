Traveling to the US is getting trickier for Canadians. More visitors from Canada are facing delays and extra checks at the border. In 2025, fewer Canadians visited the US compared to 2024. Statistics Canada shows that in January 2026, return trips from the US dropped by 26.8% compared to the same month last year.

Many Canadians are worried about crossing the border because of “chaotic” biometric checks and extra phone screenings. But experts say that with the right documents, crossing doesn’t have to be stressful.

Lawyers urge Canadians to bring proper documents

Speaking to CTV news, Toronto-based immigration lawyer Ksenia Tchern McCallum said that travellers often get confused when asked about the reason for their trip, especially if it involves a meeting or conference in the US. “They’re not going to work in the US,” Tchern McCallum told CTVNews.ca. “They’re actually just performing work for their Canadian entity. But with tighter scrutiny at the border, they’re definitely doing a bit more interrogative work. You have to be prepared how to answer them.”

Tchern McCallum emphasised the importance of being ready with documentation and a clear explanation. Proof that your employer is Canadian is essential. This could include pay stubs, a letter of employment, or an itinerary or ticket if attending an event. “Clearly stipulate that you continue to be employed in Canada, that you continue to live, and your whole life remains in Canada, but you’re essentially going for these short-term duration trips to the US,” she told CTV news.

She also warned against saying you’re going to work in the US as this can trigger more questions about work permits. Working remotely in the US for a long period is also considered a “big no-no.” “As long as you maintain your employment in Canada, and that you’re not actually doing any sort of hands-on labour, or entering the US labour market, you’re OK,” Tchern McCallum added.

Prove you’ll return to Canada

Buffalo-based Canadian immigration lawyer Christine Jurusik said it also helps to show proof that you will return to Canada. “You can bring a mortgage statement, something with your address on it, and say, ‘hey, I have a condo, and I’m coming back to it,’” Jurusik said. She also suggested bringing documents that show how long the trip will last, like itineraries, hotel bookings, or travel tickets.

Work that could be done by Americans

There are gray areas when travelling to the US for work. Tchern McCallum explained that if a Canadian is sent to the US to repair a product sold to an American client, it must be checked whether an American could do the work. “You have to determine if you are actually performing any sort of labour that could be done by a USnational,” she said. She added that agreements exist for after-sales services between Canadian and US businesses.

Jurusik shared that some Canadians have been denied entry when CBP officers noticed work equipment, like a truck full of paint intended for a rental property.

“That’s unskilled labour,” she told CTV news. “You can’t come in and do that. You’re supposed to hire an American to come and perform that work.”

Investing in the US is allowed, working isn’t

Canadians can invest in US businesses, but they cannot work for them while visiting.

“If you’re putting some money into a restaurant in the UA, you can invest as a visitor,” Jurusik said. “What you can’t do is manage that restaurant or business while you’re there. You would need a visa or proper status to do that.”

She also recommends reviewing the government’s reference manual, which clearly explains what is allowed and what isn’t when travelling to the US for work.