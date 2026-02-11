As the 2026 tax filing season approaches in the US, millions of taxpayers are preparing to file their 2025 federal income tax returns.

For most Americans, the key deadline to submit federal returns and pay any taxes owed is April 15, also known as ‘Tax Day’.

What happens if you miss the tax filing deadline?

If taxpayers fail to file their returns by April 15, they may be hit with a failure-to-file penalty. This penalty is typically 5% of the unpaid tax amount (after credits) for each month, or part of a month, that the return is late, and it can continue for up to five months.

For taxpayers more than 60 days late, the minimum penalty can be the lesser of 100% of the taxes owed or $485. This means that even a short delay can result in a substantial added cost.

In addition to the failure-to-file penalty, taxpayers who miss the deadline but still owe money may also face a failure-to-pay penalty.

Importantly, if both penalties apply in the same month, the failure-to-file penalty gets reduced so that combined penalty charges do not exceed 5% per month. These interest and penalty charges can quickly accumulate, which is why early filing and payment are strongly advised.

ALSO READ What is IRS Pro Tax Account? New digital capabilities rolled out for tax firms

Taxpayers can request for an extension

Taxpayers who need more time to prepare their returns can request an extension from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Filing for an extension pushes the deadline to October 15, but only for submitting tax forms, not for paying taxes owed. Any tax payments still must be made by the April 15 deadline to avoid penalties and accrued interest.

The article also notes that taxpayers have several options for filing, including mailing returns, e-filing directly with the IRS, or using a tax professional to submit forms.

Using the IRS Free File or an authorized e-file provider can ease the process, but keeping track of deadlines and payment obligations remains crucial to avoiding extra fees.