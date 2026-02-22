The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has temporarily halted two of its popular programs that allow some travellers to avail Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) expedited airport screening process.

The programs set to be halted for the time being amid the ongoing shutdown are the TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, which let some travellers move quickly through airport security. According to a DHS spokesperson cited by the Washington Post, the suspension will go into effect starting Sunday at 6 AM Eastern, as the agency continues through its shutdown phase.

In simple words, the suspension of these airport security programs for registered travellers amid a partial government shutdown is bound to turn into a big headache for passengers, especially since they’re designed to reduce wait times.

Airport security impacted by the DHS Shutdown

In a statement, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem addressed these drastic changes as “tough but necessary workforce and resource decisions” that seek to prioritise the “general travelling population” at airports and entry ports.

As of now, it remains unclear how long these program suspensions will last.

TSA is among DHS’ several key component branches, including the US Coast Guard (USCG), US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Secret Service (USSS) and more.

What are TSA PreCheck and Global Entry?

While both are Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler Programs, TSA PreCheck is meant for flights leaving US airports, Global Entry is meant for air travellers arriving at US airports after travelling abroad.

Administered by the Transportation Security Administration, TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program for domestic air travel that makes risk assessments about passengers before their arrival at an airport checkpoint, as per the TSA website.

As per the PreCheck screening benefits, travellers aren’t required to remove shoes, belts, 3-1-1 compliant bag, light jacket or outerwear and laptop from the bag.

Administered by the CBP, Global Entry is a Trusted Traveller Program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in the US. It is the perfect program for frequent international or business travellers.

According to the official CBP website, its benefits include: No processing lines, no paperwork, access to expedited entry, available at major US airports and reduced wait times. Global Entry members also receive TSA PreCheck benefits as part of their membership.

While the TSA PreCheck is open to US citizens, US nationals and legal permanent residents, the Global Entry option is open to US citizens, legal permanent US residents, and citizens of certain other countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bahrain, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, El Salvador, India, Japan, Jordan, Germany, Mexico, The Netherlands, Panama, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

‘Essential’ TSA employees still working amid shutdown

With the agency funding lapse beginning on February 14 at midnight, the DHS shutdown has stretched into a second week, forcing agencies like TSA to bear the brunt of the impact. Consequently, tens of thousands of employees have been compelled to work without pay during this period.

According to Homeland Security’s contingency plan published in September, about 95% of TSA employees, accounting for approximately 61,000 workers, are deemed essential and must continue working even during a shutdown. The remaining employees (about 2,900) are furloughed in such a situation.

TSA Deputy Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said during a House Oversight Committee hearing: ““Many TSOs work paycheck to paycheck trying to support themselves and their families. During a shutdown, the ability to pay for rent, bills, groceries, childcare, and gas just to get to work becomes very challenging, leading to increased unscheduled absences (call outs) as a shutdown progresses.

“Higher call outs can result in longer wait times at checkpoints, leading to missed or delayed flights, which has a cascading negative impact on the American economy.”