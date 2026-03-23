Legal immigration to the United States is slowing down, and the numbers are now making that shift hard to ignore. According to a recent analysis by the Washington Post, in the first eight months of 2025, the US gave out about 250,000 fewer visas compared to the same period in 2024. According to data from the US State Department, there was an overall drop of 11 percent in visas meant for people coming to study, work, or join family members.

This decline does not even include tourist visas, which also went down during the same time. The data show that 2025 was the weakest year for visa approvals since the pandemic, with monthly numbers remaining well below those of previous years.

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India and China see the biggest hit

The fall in visas has been felt almost everywhere, but countries like India and China have been hit the hardest. A large part of the drop came from fewer student visas, exchange visitor visas, and visas for spouses of US citizens. In total, visas issued to people from India and China fell by around 84,000 compared to last year.

Other countries also saw declines. Visas for people from Afghanistan and Cuba dropped dramatically, especially after new travel restrictions came into place. Countries like the Philippines and Vietnam saw declines of more than 10,000 visas as well. Out of 61 countries that had at least 5,000 visa approvals last year, only seven actually saw an increase this year. Almost everyone else saw numbers fall.

Legal immigration to the U.S. is falling sharply in 2025 under Trump policies.



•Roughly 250,000 fewer visas issued vs. 2024

•About an 11% overall decline



Most major visa categories are down:

•Student visas: down over 100,000+ (30%+)

•Family visas: down ~27%

•Exchange /… pic.twitter.com/BHd3JrEDYS — Hany Girgis (@SanDiegoKnight) March 22, 2026

Several decisions by the Trump administration appear to be behind this slowdown. A travel ban introduced in June affected 19 countries, many of them Muslim-majority nations or countries Around the same time, student visa interviews were paused for three weeks. After that, applicants were asked to go through stricter checks, including reviews of their social media accounts and so on.

Recent estimates suggest that, for the first time in at least 50 years, more people left the US than entered last year. Even Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pointed to weaker job growth linked to immigration trends.

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Students and families among the worst affected

International students have seen one of the biggest declines. Student visas dropped by more than 30 percent in the first eight months of 2025. Exchange visitor visas, often used by foreign doctors in training, also fell by nearly 30,000. Family-based visas were also mostly down, especially for spouses and fiancés applying for temporary entry.

However, there was a small exception. Green cards for close family members, like parents, spouses, and young children of US citizens, actually went up by 6 percent. These categories do not have annual limits.

But other family visas, such as those for adult children and siblings, dropped sharply, by more than 27 percent.

Is it policy or people stepping back?

It is still unclear how much of the decline is due to stricter rules and how much is due to fewer people applying in the first place. Some experts believe both factors are at play. Speaking to the Washington Post, Cecilia Esterline, an immigration analyst, said, “We don’t have a separation of how much of this decline is caused by demand and how much is caused by policy, and they’re obviously both putting downward pressure on the number of visas that are issued.”

There is also a belief that the political climate and strong anti-immigration messaging may have discouraged some people from even trying.

Some economists are concerned about what this could mean for the US economy. “There’s no policy more important to the present and future of the US economy than immigration,” said Jason Furman, a Harvard professor and former Obama-era economist, speaking to the Washington Post. “When we restrict immigration, we don’t just shortchange labor force growth today, we also reduce innovation and productivity growth in the future.”