The self‑declared breakaway region of Somaliland has signalled its willingness to offer the United States access to its mineral resources and military bases as part of efforts to secure formal diplomatic recognition, a senior official said in an interview with AFP.

“We believe that we will agree on something with the United States,” Khadar Hussein Abdi, minister of the presidency, said in a bid to secure a deal with US President Donald Trump.

What do we know about Somaliland?

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not recognised internationally, has long sought global legitimacy. Its government already controls its own currency, military and borders, but it lacks formal recognition from major powers.

Israel became the first and so far only country to formally recognise its independence in December 2025. That move marked a diplomatic milestone but also drew strong criticism from Somalia and other regional actors who view Somaliland as part of Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Somaliland rich in lithium and coltan

Somaliland officials have highlighted that the territory may be rich in strategic minerals such as lithium and coltan, which are in high demand for electronics, batteries and green technologies, though independent assessments of the deposits are limited. Its location along the Gulf of Aden also gives it geostrategic importance near key maritime trade routes.

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi has previously suggested granting privileged access to these resources not just to the United States but also to other potential partners. Abdi also did not rule out allowing Israel to establish a military presence in Somaliland, a move that would further complicate regional geopolitics.

The federal government in Mogadishu continues to condemn foreign recognitions and external engagement with Somaliland, asserting that it remains part of Somalia.

Most African and Arab nations have backed Somalia’s position, arguing that unilateral recognition of Somaliland undermines international law and regional stability.

For Washington, any agreement with Somaliland would have strategic implications in the Horn of Africa, a region where competition for influence among global powers has increased, particularly around counterterrorism, maritime security and access to crucial natural resources.