US Senator Lindsey Graham, who emerged as a key ally of US President Donald Trump, has died on Saturday, July 11 (US time), according to a statement released by his office. He just turned 71 this month.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, US Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” his office shared in a statement on X. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Lindsey Graham announced the Russian sanctions bill days before passing away

Graham’s passing comes as a major shock, especially since just earlier this week he was actively making headlines for moves in the US political circle.

On Friday (US time), he was among the bipartisan senators to announce an agreement with the Donald Trump administration to move ahead with an updated Russian sanctions package. The Trump-backed Republican, alongside Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, has been pushing for the bill for years.

Moreover, Graham, who has frequently visited wartime Ukraine, even met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the weekend in Kyiv. During their conversations, the Republican senator and the Ukrainian leader discusses the war-torn country’s urgent air defence needs and the Russian sanctions bill.

“The road to ending this ⁠war, the road to peace, passes through Beijing more than it does (through) Washington, Kyiv, or Moscow. China has ​an oversized influence. I’d like them to use their influence for the good of the world,” Graham told reports at Mykhailivska Square. “I don’t believe (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is there yet, but it wouldn’t take much to get him there. And the sooner we can have a dialogue about peace, the quicker this war is ​over.”

As the legislation Graham has long been betting on intends to cut off the source of financing for much of Russia’s military operations, he added, “We have a magic moment ​in time here. In the coming months, if we do this right, increase Ukraine’s lethality, get people to help us with ​Putin rather than propping him up, we can end this war.”

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

This is a developing story.