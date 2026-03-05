A dramatic confrontation erupted at a US Senate hearing when an anti-war protest against military action in Iran turned violent, leaving a former Marine with a broken arm.

The incident occurred during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing when Brian McGinnis, a Marine Corps veteran and anti-war activist, interrupted proceedings to protest Washington’s involvement in Israel’s conflict with Iran.

Witnesses said McGinnis began shouting slogans condemning the war and accusing the US of pushing troops into another Middle East conflict.

Capitol Police quickly moved in to remove him from the chamber as the disruption continued. Tim Sheehy, a Republican senator from Montana and a former Navy SEAL, also stepped in to assist officers during the chaotic moment, The Daily Beast reported.

Video shows scuffle

A video from the hearing, which quickly went viral, showed McGinnis resisting attempts to escort him out of the room. At one point he reportedly grabbed onto a doorway and refused to let go, forcing officers and the senator to pull him away.

During the struggle, a loud “snap” was heard, after which McGinnis screamed in pain and appeared to have suffered a serious injury to his arm. He was eventually dragged out of the courtroom and taken into custody. Medical personnel later confirmed that he had sustained a broken arm and required hospital treatment.

‘McGinnis injured several officers,’ claim authorities

Authorities said the protester had resisted law enforcement and endangered those present. According to Capitol Police, McGinnis also allegedly injured several officers during the scuffle and was later charged with multiple offences, including assaulting officers, resisting arrest, and unlawful demonstration inside Congress.

‘We should support McGinnis’

Several netizens came out in support of McGinnis, who said that the man deserved support for his political ambitions.

“He’s running for Senate in NC and we should all support him,” a user wrote on Instagram, with another writing, “Brave american patriot! God bless him”.

Commenting on the treatment meted out to him, netizens also questioned the sheer neglect shown towards surviving war veteran.

Over 1,000 people have been killed in Iran since US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran, as per several reports.