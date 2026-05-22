The US Defence Department on Friday released a second batch of previously classified files related to unidentified flying objects (UFO), offering the public a deeper look into decades of reported unexplained aerial sightings across the United States. The new files include hundreds of pages of documents, photographs and investigative records that describe reports of green orbs, flying discs and fireballs observed near military installations and other locations.

The release forms part of a broader transparency initiative ordered by President Donald Trump, who directed federal agencies to declassify and publish government records linked to unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The latest batch follows an initial release on May 8 and adds 222 newly declassified files to a growing online archive available to the public, reported Reuters.

The release includes a UAP encounter from June 6, 2020. Around 4:34 in the video, the UAP in question quickly darts out of frame. https://t.co/swuZvzlBEa pic.twitter.com/zMLTRlq15S — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) May 22, 2026

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the records had generated public curiosity for decades and often sparked widespread speculation about their origins. “It’s time the American people see it for themselves,” Hegseth said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

The Pentagon said that the files contain historical records of sightings and investigations but do not provide definitive proof of extraterrestrial life or alien technology.

What do newly released files contain?

Among the most significant documents is a 116-page file detailing reported sightings and investigations conducted at a highly classified facility in Sandia, New Mexico, between 1948 and 1950, reported Reuters. According to the Defence Department, the document records 209 sightings of unusual aerial objects reported near the military installation during that period.

The reports describe witnesses observing green glowing orbs, disc-shaped objects and bright fireballs moving through the sky under circumstances investigators could not immediately explain, reported Reuters.

A June 2024 encounter shows a "spherical UAP pulsing over water." https://t.co/swuZvzlBEa pic.twitter.com/N7rmRrIUT3 — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) May 22, 2026

The newly released records include multiple decades and include documents from various federal agencies involved in collecting and reviewing reports of unidentified aerial phenomena. Some files contain witness statements, investigative summaries and historical correspondence related to unusual aerial encounters.

The release adds to a long-running effort by the US government to make information about UFO investigations available to the public. Previous administrations also declassified records related to unidentified sightings, but recent efforts have expanded the volume of information available online.

Experts who reviewed the first batch of files released earlier this month said the documents included additional footage and records connected to previously known sightings, reported Reuters. However, researchers found no conclusive evidence that any of the incidents involved extra-terrestrial spacecraft or advanced alien technology.

Why is US government releasing records?

The latest publication is part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, known by the acronym PURSUE. Under the initiative, federal agencies are reviewing historical records and declassifying files that can be released without compromising national security interests.

Sean Parnell, assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs and chief Pentagon spokesman, said the second release shows the administration’s commitment to making government records more accessible to the public.

The release includes a sphere-shaped UAP encounter from October 7, 2020. https://t.co/swuZvzlBEa pic.twitter.com/aIhAh9Ty2T — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) May 22, 2026

“Today, the Department of War is publishing the second release of declassified and historical Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena files as part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE),” Parnell said in a statement. He added that additional files would become available in future releases.

According to the Pentagon, public interest in the disclosure effort has been substantial. Since the launch of the government’s dedicated UFO archive website on May 8, the portal has received more than one billion visits from users around the world.

“The Department of War and our agency partners are actively working on the third release of UAP files, which will be announced in the near future,” Parnell said.

When the first batch of records became public earlier this month, President Trump encouraged Americans to review the documents and draw their own conclusions.

“In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

“Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, ‘WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?’ Have Fun and Enjoy!,” he wrote.

The Pentagon has indicated that more records remain under review and that future releases will continue on a rolling basis. While the newly declassified files offer fresh details about historical sightings, officials say that the documents do not alter current scientific assessments regarding extra-terrestrial life.