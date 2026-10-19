A chilling, unexpected development on California streets saw a small plane nose-dive into a busy intersection in San Jose at Capital Expressway and Excalibur Dr. on Saturday afternoon (US time). The incident was reported just after 3 pm on the roadway near Reid-Hillview Airport in Santa Clara County, in eastern San Jose, United States.

Three people, including one child, were onboard when the small propeller plane crashed onto the road, according to the San Jose Fire Department. US authorities have since released heart-rending visuals of the incident, capturing a badly damaged plane lying in the middle of the road.

Miraculously, neither those on the plane suffered from life-threatening injuries nor was anyone on the ground hurt.

“Two adults and one child transported with non-life-threatening injuries out of an abundance of caution,” the fire department officials said in a post to X.

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The cause of the crash remains undetermined. In the meantime, the San Jose Fire Department has revealed that the incident led to a minor fuel spill, which has since been absorbed. No other vehicles were hit on the ground.

Which plane crashed on California road?

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records cited by local US news reports, including ABC 7, the plane involved in Saturday’s crash is a 1968 Cessna 177A Cardinal. It is registered to Flying Twenty Inc., a nonprofit flight club for San Jose University students, alumni and faculty. The club’s website confirms that it operates out of the nearby Reid-Hillview Airport.

Authorities took approximately three hours to clear the crash wreckage from the roadway, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp from Highway 680 was briefly shut down in the process, according to NBC Bay Area.

Residents who witnessed the impact were left dumbfounded. Joe Lopez, a man living in the neighbourhood for 60 years, told NBC Bay Area that even though the same location has witnessed past incidents involving aircraft with operations tied to the nearby airport, he had never seen a plane come down in proximity to his house.

“It’s a good thing the navigator landed where he did,” Lopez told the local US news outlet.

Other recent California plane crashes

The shocking incident comes weeks after two people were killed at the spot when a small plane crashed in Southern California in late September. At the time, the single-engine Aeronca Champion aircraft descended in the area of Summit Valley Road and Maple Avenue in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District.

Around the same time, a military training jet also crashed off the coast of California in late September. The pilot, being the only person on board, reported a engine issue before the aircraft came down following its take-off from Point Mugu Navai Air Station, FAA officials told CNN at the time.

“Mayday! Mayday! Mayday! I have lost thrust in my engine,” the pilot was heard in a distress signal, according to audio captured by liveatc.net.

Officials subsequently told CNN affiliates that the pilot was rescued from the water by a search-and-rescue helicopter.