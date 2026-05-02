The US government announced a major relief plan on Saturday to support stranded travelers and thousands of workers after Spirit Airlines shut down operations following 33 years in business. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the federal government coordinated with major airlines across the country to prevent sharp fare increases, maintain flight access and help former Spirit employees find new jobs.

The emergency measures included capped ticket prices for Spirit customers forced to rebook canceled flights, reduced fares on major routes, hiring support for laid-off workers and temporary travel benefits for employees trying to return home.

Spirit’s closure marked one of the biggest airline shutdowns in recent US aviation history. The low-cost carrier served millions of passengers annually and employed around 17,000 workers across the country.

Duffy partly blamed the collapse on the former US President Joe Biden administration’s decision to block a proposed merger between Spirit and JetBlue Airways in 2024. Regulators at the time argued the merger would reduce competition and increase fares for consumers.

“Regardless of how we got here, the Trump Administration is committed to taking care of you and your family when you fly,” Duffy said in a statement announcing the relief effort.

Relief measures for stranded Spirit passengers

Several major airlines agreed to limit ticket prices for former Spirit travelers who suddenly needed replacement flights after cancellations linked to the shutdown.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue and Southwest Airlines introduced temporary fare caps for Spirit customers. Travellers seeking the discounted fares must provide a Spirit confirmation number and proof of payment.

JetBlue and Southwest said the special fares would remain available for 72 hours. Delta said its capped fares would stay in place for five days, while United planned to offer the program online for two weeks.

American Airlines and Delta also reduced fares on busy routes where Spirit previously carried large numbers of passengers. Allegiant Air froze prices on overlapping routes to prevent sudden fare spikes.

Frontier Airlines announced discounts of up to 50% on base fares across its network through May 10 to help absorb displaced travelers.

Other low-cost airlines, including Avelo Airlines and Breeze Airways, also joined the industry response after talks with the Department of Transportation.

Federal officials also advised Spirit customers to pursue refunds through credit card chargebacks, travel insurance claims or bankruptcy court filings. The government warned that bankruptcy proceedings could take time and may not guarantee full refunds.

What support will former Spirit employees get?

The federal relief effort also provided measures for Spirit’s workforce, including pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and airport employees affected by the shutdown.

Most major US airlines agreed to extend travel pass benefits and offer spare jump seats to Spirit employees who needed transportation home after operations ended.

Several carriers also offered preferential hiring interviews for former Spirit workers in an effort to move experienced aviation employees into new jobs quickly.

American Airlines and United Airlines said they would launch dedicated recruitment websites for Spirit staff looking to continue careers in the airline industry.

Why did Spirit Airlines shut flight operations?

Spirit struggled with rising operating costs, growing debt and intense competition after the Covid-19 pandemic. The failed merger effort with JetBlue also added uncertainty around the airline’s future.

Spirit became widely known for ultra-cheap fares and no-frills service. Its closure may reduce low-cost travel options on several domestic routes and could eventually lead to higher prices in some markets despite temporary fare protections announced by competitors.