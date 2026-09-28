The US midterm elections are still weeks away, but some of the country’s wealthiest people have already put millions of dollars into the political race.

Around $849 million has been donated so far, according to Business Insider. Much of the money has come from billionaires, business leaders and wealthy families who are backing political committees and candidates ahead of the November elections.

The list includes some of the biggest names in technology, finance, retail and cryptocurrency. Elon Musk, Jeff Yass, Miriam Adelson and the Winklevoss brothers are among those who have committed tens of millions of dollars.

Musk, Yass and Adelson among the biggest donors

Musk has donated nearly $91 million so far. More than $50 million has gone to America PAC, a super PAC that Musk helped launch. He has also given $10 million each to the Congressional Leadership Fund and Senate Leadership Fund, which support Republican candidates for the House and Senate.

Musk also donated $10 million to Fight for Kentucky, a super PAC that backed Nate Morris in the Republican Senate primary. Morris left the race in May after President Donald Trump announced plans to nominate him for an ambassadorship.

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Jeff Yass, the cofounder of investment firm Susquehanna International Group, has donated about $95.3 million. His biggest contribution, $20 million, went to V-PAC: Victors, Not Victims, which supported Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign for Ohio governor.

Yass has also donated $17.5 million to the School Freedom Fund and $16.5 million to Club for Growth Action. Bloomberg estimates his wealth at $91.1 billion.

Casino heir Miriam Adelson has donated around $67.6 million. Her largest contribution was $30 million to the Senate Leadership Fund. She also gave $25 million to MAGA Inc., a super PAC aligned with Trump, and $10 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund.

Wealthy families are also spending heavily

The Soros family remains one of the biggest sources of political money. George Soros, his sons Alex and Jonathan, and organisations linked to the family have contributed more than $103.3 million so far, according to Business Insider’s review of campaign data.

Geosor, owned by George Soros, gave $62 million to Democracy PAC. The Fund for Democracy contributed another $50 million to the same group.

George Soros has also directly donated just under $1 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Alex Soros has given around $125,000, while Jonathan Soros has contributed more than $325,000.

Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein have contributed more than $70 million. The couple’s biggest contribution, over $57.7 million, went to Restoration of America PAC. They have also donated to groups involved in judicial and congressional races.

Crypto and artificial intelligence enter the race

The cryptocurrency industry is another major source of campaign money. Chris Larsen, his wife Lyna Lam and Ripple Labs have collectively contributed about $65.7 million. Larsen has personally donated more than $15 million, with much of it going to a super PAC that supports candidates from both parties who back clean energy.

Ripple has contributed $48 million to Fairshake, a super PAC backed by several major figures and companies in the cryptocurrency industry. The Winklevoss brothers, Tyler and Cameron, and their firm Winklevoss Capital have donated around $52.6 million. Each brother has personally given about $15.6 million, while their firm has contributed roughly $21.3 million to the Digital Freedom Fund.

Artificial intelligence has also emerged as an important theme in political giving. OpenAI President Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna, have donated $50 million. Each has contributed $12.5 million to Leading the Future, a super PAC supporting candidates seen as supportive of artificial intelligence, and another $12.5 million to MAGA Inc.

Andreessen Horowitz cofounder Ben Horowitz and his wife, Felicia, have donated more than $45.3 million. Horowitz gave $25 million to Leading the Future and $11.9 million to Fairshake.

Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga-Andreessen, have also donated $42.8 million. Andreessen gave $25 million to Leading the Future and $11.9 million to Fairshake.

Wall Street and corporate wealth add to the spending

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer has donated more than $53.2 million. His contributions include more than $15 million to STW PAC, $14.5 million to the Senate Leadership Fund and $8 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has donated about $32.5 million. His largest contribution, $10 million, went to the Senate Leadership Fund. He also gave $5 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and his wife, Christine, have donated more than $31.8 million. Schwarzman gave $17 million to the Senate Leadership Fund and $5 million to MAGA Inc. Diane Hendricks has donated more than $26.2 million, including nearly $25 million to MAGA Inc. Energy Transfer CEO Kelcy Warren has contributed about $13 million, with $12.5 million going to the same super PAC.

Walmart heir Jim Walton has donated around $10.1 million. His contributions include $7 million to Americans for Prosperity Action and $2 million to the Senate Leadership Fund. The figures show how private wealth is becoming a major source of political spending ahead of the midterms. The money is spread across different political groups and causes, a relatively small number of wealthy donors and families account for a significant share of the funds already flowing into the 2026 election cycle.