Control of the US Congress is at stake in the 2026 midterm elections, with Republicans seeking to defend narrow majorities in both chambers and Democrats aiming to regain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The outcome will shape the balance of power in Washington during the final two years of President Donald Trump‘s term. A change in control could affect the administration’s legislative agenda, federal spending decisions and congressional oversight.

The seat requirements differ between the two chambers:

House of Representatives: Democrats need a net gain of three seats to secure a majority.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to secure a majority. Senate: Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control.

All 435 House seats are being contested. In the Senate, 33 regular seats and two seats in special elections are on the ballot.

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How many seats do Democrats need to win the House?

The US House of Representatives has 435 voting members. A party generally needs 218 seats to secure a simple majority and elect its preferred Speaker.

Republicans currently hold 218 seats, compared with 214 for Democrats. One independent member, Kevin Kiley of California, generally supports Republican leadership, while two seats are vacant.

The effective Election Day starting position for Republicans was 220-215, taking the independent member and vacancies into account, reported ABC News on October 27. Based on this calculation, Democrats need a net gain of three seats to reach 218 and secure a majority.

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A net gain means the number of seats a party wins from its opponent must exceed the number it loses. For example, if Democrats win five Republican-held districts but lose two of their own, their net gain is three.

There is a difference in how some sources calculate the House majority target. Reuters, in its October 19 report, described the Republican majority as 218-214 and said Democrats needed a net gain of four seats. Ballotpedia’s election guide gives a three-seat target based on its breakdown of the chamber’s composition and the independent member’s alignment.

The difference reflects changes in the seat count, vacancies and how sources calculate the effective starting position. ABC News’ October 27 calculation puts the Democratic target at three net seats.

All 435 House members serve two-year terms, so the entire chamber is up for election every congressional cycle. Republicans are trying to protect their narrow advantage, while Democrats, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, are seeking to regain the Speaker’s office and control of the legislative agenda.

The campaign has focused on the cost of living, jobs, taxes and the Trump administration’s record. House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the Republican record during the closing stretch of the campaign.

“We are bringing down the cost of living. We are providing more jobs and opportunities for more people. The facts show it and the records show it,” Johnson told CBS News.

Jeffries has made affordability and anticorruption central to the Democratic campaign. He has argued that voters want a change in direction.

“The American people are fed up,” Jeffries said. He also said he believed Democrats were “on track” to win the House majority.

Ballotpedia has identified 46 House districts as battleground races – 25 currently held by Democrats and 21 by Republicans. These contests could determine which party controls the chamber.

Democrats must defend their vulnerable seats while making gains in Republican-held districts. Republicans need to prevent them from reaching the required net gain.

How many seats do Democrats need to win Senate?

The Senate has 100 members, with each state represented by two senators. Senators serve six-year terms, and roughly one-third of the chamber faces voters every two years.

Republicans currently hold 53 seats, while Democrats have 45. Two independent senators caucus with Democrats, giving the Democratic side 47 votes for organisational purposes.

Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control of the Senate, according to Reuters. That would give the Democratic caucus 51 seats, assuming the two independents continue to align with it.

The vice-president’s tie-breaking vote is an important part of the calculation. Vice-President JD Vance can cast the deciding vote if the Senate is split 50-50.

This means Republicans could lose three seats and fall from 53 to 50 while retaining control with the vice-president’s vote. They would lose their majority if their numbers fell to 49, assuming the Democratic caucus held 51 seats.

Senate seats at stake in 2026

Category Seats Total Senate seats 100 Regular seats up for election 33 Additional seats in special elections 2 Seats Republicans are defending 20 regular seats, plus 2 special-election seats Seats Democrats are defending 13

Republicans have more seats to defend, but the number of seats on the ballot alone does not determine the outcome. The political leanings of individual states and the competitiveness of each race will also matter.

Contests in Maine, Ohio, North Carolina, Iowa and Georgia were among those that could help decide control of the Senate, reported Reuters. Ballotpedia has also tracked competitive races in Alaska, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Texas.

Maine is an important opportunity for Democrats because Republican Senator Susan Collins is seeking re-election in a state that Trump lost in the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans, meanwhile, face the challenge of defending several seats in states where their candidates could be vulnerable. Democrats have more opportunities to gain seats, but they must win multiple competitive contests to reach the four-seat target.

The Senate contest is considered more difficult for Democrats than the House race. Reuters reported on October 19 that Democrats had a strong chance of winning the House, while control of the Senate remained uncertain.

What happens if either party wins control of Congress?

The party controlling a chamber has significant influence over its legislative agenda. It can decide which bills receive votes, lead committees and conduct congressional investigations.

The consequences of the election will depend on which party wins each chamber:

If Democrats win the House: Jeffries could become Speaker, giving Democrats control of the chamber’s agenda and committee oversight. They could use hearings and investigations to scrutinise the Trump administration and make it harder for the president to pass legislation without opposition support.

Jeffries could become Speaker, giving Democrats control of the chamber’s agenda and committee oversight. They could use hearings and investigations to scrutinise the Trump administration and make it harder for the president to pass legislation without opposition support. If Republicans retain both chambers: Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune would continue to lead the congressional agenda. Republicans would have a better chance of advancing their legislative priorities, including tax and spending measures.

Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune would continue to lead the congressional agenda. Republicans would have a better chance of advancing their legislative priorities, including tax and spending measures. If Congress is divided: If Democrats win the House but Republicans retain the Senate, or vice versa, legislation requiring approval from both chambers would need negotiations between the parties. Disagreements could complicate government funding and spending decisions.

Even if Democrats win one or both chambers, Trump will remain president until the end of his term and retain his executive powers, including the ability to veto legislation. Congress can pass bills, but lawmakers would need enough votes to override a presidential veto.

With Republicans defending narrow majorities, a relatively small number of competitive races could determine control of one or both chambers. The results will establish how much room the Trump administration has to advance its domestic agenda and how much power congressional Democrats have to challenge it.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, election data and reports from the sources cited. Seat projections, campaign statements and assessments of competitive races reflect information available at the time of publication and may change as election results emerge. They do not predict the final outcome of the 2026 US midterm elections. Financial Express Digital does not endorse or oppose any political party, candidate or political position.