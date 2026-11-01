The US midterm elections on November 3 will decide more than the balance of power in Congress. Voters in 36 states will also elect governors who will influence decisions on taxes, healthcare, education, childcare and household spending.

Governors play an important role in preparing state budgets, setting policy priorities and overseeing government agencies. They also work with state legislatures to turn campaign promises into laws and public programmes. The election results could therefore affect how much families pay in taxes, what healthcare support they receive and how easily working parents can access affordable childcare.

Three races offer a closer look at the choices facing voters. In Ohio, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton have different plans for income taxes, property taxes and family support. In Wisconsin, Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany have offered contrasting approaches to tax relief, childcare and public healthcare. In Nevada, the debate also covers education funding, tax incentives for data centres and the possible impact of large technology projects on household electricity bills.

Ohio: Vivek Ramaswamy and Amy Acton

Ohio’s governor race pits Republican Vivek Ramaswamy against Democrat Amy Acton. The candidates have proposed different approaches to reducing the cost of living and providing tax relief.

Ramaswamy wants to eliminate Ohio’s state income tax over time. He has also proposed removing the state’s capital gains tax on investment sales. In an interview reported by WOSU Public Media’s Statehouse News Bureau on October 21, Ramaswamy said he wanted to begin the process in his first year as governor.

“It’s only—in the scheme of our budget, I say ‘only’ – a few hundred million dollars. That is achievable in 2027,” Ramaswamy said. He described the proposal as the first step towards bringing the state income tax rate to zero.

His campaign has also proposed rolling property taxes back to pre-pandemic levels. Ramaswamy said this could return billions of dollars to homeowners. He has argued that reducing the tax burden would make Ohio more attractive to residents and businesses.

Acton, meanwhile, has proposed tax relief focused on working families. Her plan includes an earned income tax credit and a child tax credit of up to $1,000 for children aged six and below. It also proposes a smaller credit for older children and targets families earning up to $85,000.

WOSU reported that Acton’s proposals could cost the state around $1 billion a year. She has said the credits would support workers who earn too much to qualify for some forms of assistance but still struggle with household expenses.

“These two types of tax credits effectively add up to us having a tax cut, a break,” Acton said, according to WOSU.

The candidates also differ on property-tax relief. Ramaswamy wants a broader rollback and limits on future increases. Acton has proposed more targeted support, including changes to the homestead exemption for older and disabled homeowners and rebates for some households facing sharp property-tax increases.

Healthcare and childcare are also part of Acton’s affordability agenda. Her campaign has proposed reducing prescription drug prices, providing relief from medical debt and lowering health insurance costs. She also supports wider access to affordable childcare and preschool.

However, voters should distinguish between these broad goals and fully developed programmes. Acton has not released a complete funding plan for every proposal. Her campaign has also said she does not intend to raise the state income tax to pay for the measures.

A PolitiFact fact-check published on October 27 examined claims that Acton’s proposals would require Ohio to double its income tax. It found that the claim relied on broad estimates that did not match the details of her proposals. PolitiFact also reported that Acton had not called for universal government-funded childcare, despite claims made by her opponents.

Medicaid is another point of difference. Acton supports protecting and expanding access to the programme. Ramaswamy has called for stronger action against Medicaid fraud, but his campaign has not set out an equally detailed position on expanding coverage.

The next governor will need to work with the state legislature to fund and implement major changes. Ohio’s tax debate is therefore not just about which candidate promises lower bills. It is also about how the state would replace lost revenue, pay for public services and decide which families receive tax relief.

Wisconsin: David Crowley and Tom Tiffany

Wisconsin offers another comparison between two approaches to household affordability. Democrat David Crowley, the Milwaukee County executive, faces Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany in the race to succeed outgoing Governor Tony Evers.

Healthcare and childcare are central to Crowley’s proposals. He wants to expand BadgerCare, Wisconsin’s Medicaid programme, to give more households access to public health coverage. He has also called for greater state support for childcare providers and more subsidised places for families.

Tiffany has focused more on reducing taxes and regulations. His proposals include a 10% income-tax cut for families earning less than $150,000 a year. He has also called for a property-tax freeze and the removal of state taxes on tips and overtime.

Wisconsin Watch, in a report published on October 9 and updated on October 20, said the candidates had offered different approaches to rising household costs. Crowley’s plan relies more on public programmes and state spending, while Tiffany’s approach centres on tax relief and reducing regulations.

Crowley has argued that families need help with essential expenses. Speaking to Wisconsin Public Radio, he said: “This is about how we’re going to uplift communities. We have to tackle the affordability crisis, whether we’re talking about the gas pump, groceries, housing, child care, health care, you name it.”

His campaign has suggested using part of the state budget surplus and seeking additional revenue from wealthy individuals and large companies to fund some proposals. However, it has not provided a complete funding breakdown.

Tiffany has argued that the state should return more money to residents rather than expand government spending. “We are going to return more money to the people of the state of Wisconsin,” he told Wisconsin Public Radio. “The state government has plenty of money. It does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem.”

The healthcare difference is particularly important for residents who do not have employer-sponsored insurance. Crowley supports expanding BadgerCare. Tiffany has backed changes that place greater emphasis on private-market options and has opposed extending enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies for three years.

The candidates also differ on how the state should support working parents. Crowley wants to increase funding for childcare providers so they can offer more subsidised places. Tiffany argues that reducing regulations can lower costs for businesses and consumers, including childcare providers.

These proposals could affect families in different ways. More public funding may increase access to subsidised childcare, but it would require money from the state budget. Tax cuts may leave households with more take-home income, but the benefit would depend on how much each family earns and how the state funds public services.

Nevada: Joe Lombardo and Aaron Ford

Nevada’s contest between Republican Governor Joe Lombardo and Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford brings another issue into the affordability debate – the expansion of artificial intelligence data centres and the tax incentives offered to attract them.

Data centres require large amounts of electricity and water. Their expansion has raised questions about who should pay for the infrastructure they need and whether residents could face higher utility costs.

Ford has proposed pausing new tax breaks for data-centre companies until the state reviews whether existing incentives have delivered the promised economic benefits. He has also called for rules requiring data centres to provide their own power rather than shift the costs to households.

In an interview with The Nevada Independent, Ford said, “I’ll use everything within my power to stop awarding tax breaks for data centers until they prove that they are holding their end of the bargain.”

Lombardo has supported attracting more data-centre investment but has also introduced safeguards. In September, he signed an executive order that reduced some sales-tax benefits for new data centres and required companies seeking tax abatements to make community-support commitments. These commitments aim to ensure that data centres bear the costs of their regular and emergency water and power requirements.

Nevada Current reported on September 18 that the order did not remove all tax breaks. It also said the new requirements would apply to new facilities rather than tax benefits already granted to existing projects.

The candidates’ positions are not entirely opposite. Both have said data-centre development should not increase costs for ordinary residents. Their disagreement concerns how much responsibility the state should place on companies and whether it should pause tax incentives while reviewing the programme.

Education funding is another important issue. Ford wants to raise Nevada’s per-pupil school spending to the national average. The Nevada Independent reported that this could require around $2 billion in additional funding. Ford has said he would pursue the goal without raising taxes, although he has not provided a complete funding plan.

Lombardo has not made the same national-average spending target an explicit commitment. His campaign has said it would assess specific proposals after state revenue projections become clearer. Both candidates have opposed changes to property-tax rules that could increase the burden on homeowners.

Healthcare and childcare are less central to the Nevada contest than they are in Ohio and Wisconsin. The Nevada race focuses more directly on education funding, worker protections, housing costs and the state’s approach to technology investment.

Ford also wants to repeal Nevada’s right-to-work law, which limits the ability of unions and employers to require union membership as a condition of employment. Lombardo supports retaining the law. The issue could affect the balance between workers’ bargaining rights and employers’ flexibility.

The November 3 results will determine which candidates get the opportunity to pursue these plans. Their proposals will then face state budget decisions, legislative negotiations and questions about how much they will cost. For families in Ohio, Wisconsin and Nevada, those decisions could shape childcare expenses, access to healthcare, property-tax bills and the quality of public services over the next four years.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, official statements and data from the sources cited. Figures, estimates and policy proposals reflect the information available at the time of publication and may change. Financial Express Digital does not endorse any political party, candidate or policy position.